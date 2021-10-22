whistleblower Frances Haugen reportedly funded by eBay founder

Fighting against one of the most powerful companies in the world can be costly. However Frances Haugen, the whistleblower who spoke out against certain Facebook practices has the billionaire eBay founder behind her, according to an article published on Wednesday by Politico. This is Pierre Omidyar, a well-known Big Tech critic. He had previously supported independent journalism in Hawaii but also anti-monopoly campaigns and employee activism in their companies.

Last year, the Omidyar Foundation donated $ 150,000 (128,000 euros) to Whistleblower Aid, the same non-profit organization responsible for the legal representation of Frances Haugen. Omidyar’s philanthropic organization Luminate is behind the whistleblower’s communications operations in Europe, Politico reported. Bill Burton, Frances Haugen’s senior public relations manager in the United States, is from the Center for Humane Technology organization, a group that the eBay boss also funds.

Neither Frances Haugen nor Pierre Omidyar responded to the allegations of financial support detailed in the Politico report, nor did they respond to Insider questions.

Compared to previous tech whistleblowers, Frances Haugen has been able to capture public attention in part thanks to her advanced press relations. She notably contributed to the “Facebook Files” series of the American daily The Wall Street Journal. She also appeared on the show “60 Minutes”.

Sophie Zhang, another Facebook whistleblower who first spoke out about the company’s issues in April 2021, has received less public attention. After Frances Haugen denounced Facebook for putting “profits before users” during her congressional testimony, Sophie Zhang tweeted: “If Congress wants me to testify, I will fulfill my civic duty, as I have. publicly stated in the past six months. “





In an interview with Insider, Sophie Zhang said that while she and Frances Haugen saw completely different sides of the business, the latter’s testimony seemed familiar to her. “There is basically no overlap between our details. What overlaps is our overall message,” she said.

After the Politico article was published, The Omidyar Network posted a blog titled “In Support of Tech Whistleblowers Who are Holding Tech to Account” ), whose author is not cited. The blog post says the foundation supports Pinterest whistleblower Ifeoma Ozoma, and her project, “The Tech Worker Handbook,” a resource guide for employees considering speak out on labor issues “in the public interest”.

“We are grateful to the courageous people who spoke out against the bad behavior of Big Tech companies. They are an important part of creating systemic checks and balances for them,” the post continued. “Through them, policymakers take notice and act to curb their excessive power and restore confidence and balance in digital markets.”

