White’s little remark on Mbappé

Former PSG coach, Laurent Blanc remains an informed observer of the club’s news in the capital. Also the person he speaks about Messi and Mbappé.

Coach of the Qatari club of Al-Rayyan, Laurent Blanc is preparing to play in the final of the Emir’s Cup against Al-Sadd, the team led by Xavi Hernandez. On the eve of this capital match, the Cévennes technician was invited by the press to comment on the news of his former club, the PSG, of which he held the reins from 2013 to 2016. The occasion in particular to mention two of the key players of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad: Lionel messi and Kylian Mbappé.

The arrival of the first, in the eyes of Blanc, is a tremendous boon for Paris and Ligue 1 as a whole. ” This is particularly important for the club as they have managed to attract the best player in the world. (Messi, editor’s note), with Cristiano Ronaldo. These two are on another planet. This is a very good thing for PSG and for French football which has gone through difficult times lately, particularly because of the issue of TV rights and the consequences of the pandemic. It is an incredible chance to see him evolve in the French championship, it will allow young players to rub shoulders with him and evolve alongside him. “





“Still progress to be made”

Among the young players thus mentioned counts for Laurent Blanc a certain Kylian Mbappé, who still has a lot to learn according to the former coach of the Blues. ” He is very young and he has already done a lot. In addition, I think he can still improve. Everyone is unanimous in saying that he still has some progress to make even if he is already very strong. I think there are two players who have marked the last decades of football: Messi and Ronaldo. Unfortunately time is running out. I think Kylian is one of the players who can replace them, and he’s French, so much the better for us! “

Read also:Mbappé, Barça’s stroke of madness!Mbappé, big turnaround in sight?Leonardo holds Mbappé back and threatens RealMbappé, Messi lets go of his truths