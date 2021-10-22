who left the show after the third episode?

Tonight, the candidates of Best pastry chef were surprised to see Julien Doré and Louane arrive to judge their creations. Unfortunately, one of the candidates made a false note and quit the M6 culinary competition.
New step for the candidates of the Best pastry chef. And for this third evening, Cyril Lignac and Mercotte want to make rhyme “furnaces” and “piano”. You will understand, this episode revolved around music. Something to please Jeremy, the musician of the casting! But the other pastry chefs also had to reveal their music-loving side. Did you miss the bonus? Do not panic, TV-Leisure summarizes this issue, which is full of surprises.
Revise your classics
If you are told “pastry” and “music”, you answer immediately … “opera!” Cyril and Mercotte asked amateur pastry chefs to remix this great classic of French gastronomy into something “more rock and more modern“. An exercise that particularly inspired Maud, Guillaume and Mohamed. As for Marion, if she did not have time to finish, she still presented a “very good cake“to the jurors,”on the verge of an anthology opera“according to Cyril Lignac. Just that! Unfortunately, Alexander, Aurelie and Paul-Henri did not raise crowds.
Second exercise: the terrible “trial of Mercotte”. La Savoyarde tested the candidates on the “LP”, a disc-shaped cake that requires mastering the technique of the record player, invented by Yann Brys. Concretely, it is a question of depositing a cream with a pocket by giving it a spiral shape thanks to the famous plate. Another crucial point: a chocolate ring printed with a musical score must surround the dessert. Full box for Jerome (a new time), Paul-Henri and Nicolas who produced their LP, while Guillaume, Jeremy and Nicolas completely missed their test.
When Julien Doré and Louane give voice
For the anniversary season, an exceptional gift. For the creative test, the pastry chefs had to create a cake in tribute to a song. To decide between them, a prestigious guest was invited to Cyril and Mercotte’s table: Pierre Hermé. The emotion passed, the candidates saw another prestigious guest arrive in the person of Julien Doré. An arrival that had a lot of effects with some candidates … The artist then invited his girlfriend Louane in the middle of the ordeal for her to join him, to the delight of Paul-Henri, who designed a heart-shaped cake to recall his song Give me your heart. It’s a no-fault for Marion, Nicolas and Maud, while Jerome, Anne-Loup and Mohamed got their feet in the carpet. As for Guillaume, he saw his cake fall when unmolding. The pilot still managed to present miniature versions of what he planned to do … and hit the mark with the jurors. Unfortunately, this is not enough to stay in the adventure, Guillaume was eliminated tonight. the blue apron was awarded to Marion, the dentist based in Switzerland.