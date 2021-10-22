why did the Da Squad group not receive a Golden Buzzer? The jury explains!

Unmissable artists from the first episode of France has an unbelievable talent, the Da Squad group moved both viewers and the jury. However, none of its members have Golden Buzzed their number… Eric Antoine and Sugar Sammy explain themselves.
Without a doubt, it was THE highlight of the first episode of France has an unbelievable talent season 16, broadcast this Wednesday, October 20, 2021 on M6: the urban dance group Da Squad moved both by its story – they danced to pay homage to one of their own – but also by a high-level number. A board so powerful that, in the minds of viewers, it could only get a Golden Buzzer that could have sent the members of Da Squad straight to the finals. The ace ! It didn’t, and the Golden Buzzer for this show went to taekwonders.
“We were aiming for the Golden Buzzer“
“We were aiming for the Golden Buzzer in Incredible talent “, admits Juliane, the founder of Da Squad, bluntly to TV-Leisure. We really believed in it. We were told this was the first time audiences have claimed a Golden Buzzer for artists.“And Kenj’y, who oversees the training at his side, to specify:”Eric Antoine came to tell us that a Golden Buzzer obtained during the auditions had never won the show, because the public does not have time to become attached to the artists. For us, this is therefore a plus. We now have to create a new show, with a view to a potential semi-final.“
The jurors explain themselves
Surprised not to see the Da Squads sent straight to the final, TV-Leisure questioned two jurors about it. “This is the mathematics of the Golden Buzzer, begins Eric Antoine. The Da Squads arrived quite late in the cast. We have a code, between the jury and the host, we tell our producers that we want to make Golden Buzzer an artist. And it’s the first to say it who has the Golden Buzzer. On the Taekwondo group, we all wanted the Golden Buzzer. When the Da Squads arrived on the penultimate or last day of filming, we had all used them. If we had kept one, it would have been for this group, no doubt.“
For Sugar Sammy, another element of the answer should not be overlooked: “This year, we had a lot of applicants who were eligible to receive a Golden Buzzer, explains the Quebecer. We would have liked to have each three Golden Buzzer, given the quality we had this year. If the Da Squad did not have a Golden Buzzer, it also means that there is really level this year.“It remains to be seen whether the group will be drafted in the deliberations which will take place just before the semi-finals.