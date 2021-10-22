why Google is giving up its 30% commission on subscriptions

Thursday evening, the announcement had the effect of a bomb. In a blog post posted on its developer site, Google announces that it has decided to change its business model after “Listening to developers across multiple industries and regions”. The vast majority of subscriptions will now be taxed at 15% (previously, Google charged 30% the first year and 15% thereafter) while, in rare cases, Google plans to experiment with a new 10% tax.

Operation seduction

The language elements used by Google are not trivial. In its press release, the brand repeats several times that it was the feedback from the developers that allowed it to make this decision, as if it was not aware of the problem that this commission could pose. In addition, Google repeats several times that the vast majority of developers have never been taxed since 97% of applications are free, which allows it to remind the world that the business of its Play Store is not a racket, even if he does make changes anyway. This communication is very similar to that of Apple during the Epic trial which, too, recognizes clumsiness, while explaining that it only wanted to protect its ecosystem. At Apple, the 30% subscription tax is still in effect for the first year.

From now on, from the first subscription to a subscription, a developer will only have to pay 15% of his income to Google if the user goes through the Play Store (remember that we can install his applications elsewhere on Android). This change will be applied from 1er January 2022 which, according to Google, has already earned it first praise from developers. Operation reconquest is launched.





Always in a process of pacifying its relations with developers, Google announces a media program intended for services offering music or e-books on subscription. For them, the commission will not be 15% but 10%. It is not difficult to guess that the target of Google is Spotify which, very annoyed by the Play Store and the App Store, prevents its users from subscribing directly to the Google and Apple stores. Sundar Pichai’s company probably thinks that with a commission as low as 10%, Spotify and the others will be tempted by a comeback on the big platforms? By the way, it could save him a lawsuit.

Don’t touch the 30% on apps and games

At first glance, you might almost think that Google has finally found a way to reconcile app stores and big developers. However, be careful not to be fooled by Google’s announcement.

Indeed, the new 10-15% commission only concerns subscriptions. All in-app purchases, such as removing advertising or buying in-game tokens, will continue to be taxed at 30%. It just so happens that the Apple / Epic Games lawsuit taught us that the vast majority of App Store revenue comes from mobile games. In other words, the 10-15% commission shouldn’t wreak havoc on Play Store revenue, and developers who feel hit hardest by the 30% tax will continue to be.

As valuable as this first step is, it seems obvious that Google, like Apple, will have to make other adjustments to convince authorities around the world of its good faith. When it comes to the App Store, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Apple hit the 15% subscription fee anytime soon.

