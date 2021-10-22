Why you might pay more for your baguette in the next few days

An increase of 5 to 10 cents is to be expected in the coming weeks. Some bakers pass on soaring energy prices, increases in wheat and raw material prices.

“This is unheard of”. The president of the Confédération Nationale de la Boulangerie Pâtisserie Française (CNBPF) does not remember such a complicated year for bakers. Some artisans have already started to increase the price of the baguette: in Sarthe, bread costs around 5 cents more in some shops, reports France Bleu.

Increase in the price of wheat and raw materials

In one year, the price of wheat has risen by 30%. Here again, it is an exceptional year for bakers. As a result, the cost of flour has soared. It is the number one expense item for artisans. Another item of expense: paper packaging which is almost out of stock and costs more than last year.

Energy price explosion

Like individuals, bakers are facing soaring energy prices. Gas and electricity cost more. A real problem for a profession forced to use an oven, which sometimes runs all day, very energy intensive.





“The artisans have just discovered their energy bills for the month of September. The increase is significant, after a few invoices, many of them will end up passing this increase on to consumers ”, affirms Dominique Anract, president of the CNBPF at BFM Business.

Enough to see the price of our chopsticks increase in the next few weeks. Each business is free to set the price of bread. On average, a baguette costs 89 cents in France. The increases, moderate so far, have not allowed bakers to increase their margins substantially. “In 20 years, the baguette took only 23 cents. We are far from the increase in the cost of living ”, according to Dominique Anract.

Especially since some businesses are still suffering from the health crisis. Bakeries located near tourist spots and large companies have not recovered their 2019 turnover.

An increase considered irreversible by bakers. “It is difficult to go back, even in the event of a fall in wheat prices”, for the National Confederation of French Bakery and Pastry. “Wages have increased, this increase in the price of bread will hardly compensate”. With this increase, the average baguette price could therefore reach the cap of one euro by the end of 2021.