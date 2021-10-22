Will the flu vaccination boost the Covid recall campaign?

Milan Markovic via Getty Images The government hopes to take advantage of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign to boost the Covid-19 campaign.

VACCINATION – Kill two birds with one stone. The government intends to take advantage of the annual flu vaccination campaign to breathe new life into that against Covid-19. As of this Friday, part of the French can be vaccinated for free against the seasonal flu.

Those over 65, pregnant women and people with certain pathologies (asthma, diabetes, AIDS, etc.) are eligible. At-risk audiences that echo those targeted by the recall campaign against the Covid. “The same people are at risk of serious Covid and severe flu,” said Jérôme Salomon, Director General of Health, Thursday at a press conference.

“The flu could be strong this year”, warned the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, this Friday on BFMTV, indicating that “10 million doses” are available on the first day of the campaign, or 20% of more than last year. The flu vaccination campaign has also been brought forward. It was originally scheduled for October 26.

The head of the government’s vaccine strategy, Alain Fischer, even spoke of a “risk of a severe epidemic” this Friday morning on RTL, recalling that “the seasonal flu can also kill”. “It’s cold outside, it’s wetter, like all respiratory viruses”, the Covid-19 “circulates more, we expected”, also clarified Olivier Véran, confirming the small fall rebound of the epidemic observed the last days.

Breathing new life into the recall campaign

Flu, bronchiolitis or gastroenteritis, these seasonal epidemics have, once again, been greatly slowed down last year by the successive confinements and barrier measures imposed by the covid crisis. But if “the flu virus has circulated very little, it has not disappeared”, summarized Jérome Salomon on Thursday. And the other side of the coin is that the population’s immunity has been reduced.





It is therefore possible – and even encouraged – to receive his third dose of anti-Covid vaccine and his flu vaccine at the same time: one injection per arm.