Windows 11: Microsoft and AMD fix Ryzen performance issues

Ryzen processors can now fully express themselves when used on a machine running Windows 11. AMD and Microsoft have released their respective fixes and processor latency issues have been fixed.

The launch of Windows 11 has been quite chaotic on the AMD side. As we report, the performance of Ryzen processors was held back by Microsoft’s new operating system. The drop in performance could reach 15% in the worst case, especially in video games.

Recommended article:

AMD communicated fairly quickly, explaining that they had worked with the publisher of the system to find the sticking point. There followed a promise of quick fixes. A first Windows update came a week later, but it only worsened an already gloomy situation.

The processor manufacturer is nevertheless seeing the end of the tunnel by providing a new version of its driver for chipsets (AMD Chipset Driver Software 3.10.08.506). Used in conjunction with Microsoft Hotfix KB5006746, this update allows for a return to normal performance. Note that the Microsoft patch is not yet automatically offered under Windows Update. However, it is possible to download it directly from the publisher’s site.

This situation had put AMD under pressure, because it happened fortuitously just a few days before the launch of the new generation of Intel processors, the 12th generation Alder Lake Cores. The re-ordering was a fairly urgent necessity for AMD, which otherwise exposed itself to a haphazard comparison of performance, Intel communicating quite strongly on the need to use Windows 11 to get the most out of its hybrid processors. Just in time, then.

Recommended article:

