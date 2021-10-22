With “8 Rue de l’Humanité”, Dany Boon makes Covid rhyme and empty

Reading time: 5 min

Between March 17, 2020, the start date of the first confinement, and October 20, 2021, the release date of the new Dany Boon, 582 days have passed. Nineteen months during which a lot of water has flowed under the bridges, and where the Covid-19 has become an inevitable topic of conversation in all family meals and in front of all the coffee machines in France and Navarre.

During confinement, technically unemployed comedians showered us with funny videos of which the coronavirus was the hero. Jokes about pangolins, reflections on wearing a mask and physical distancing, valves on the difficulty of living permanently with your boyfriend / his children / his mother-in-law: we will have done everything. But this humor, often low-level, will at least have had the merit of entertaining some of us, in addition to warming their hearts a little.

More expensive and less responsive than a story

There are several differences between an Instagram story (or a YouTube video) made to make people smile and a movie like 8 Rue de l’Humanité. First the budget: Dany Boon’s film cost nearly 15 million euros. Then, immediacy. Between the moment a comedian or an aspiring comedian thought of a joke about confinement and the moment the said joke was broadcast on the networks, it was only a few days at most. In the case of director ch’timi, it took over a year and a half.

In a way, that makes sense: making a feature film takes time. If, on the other hand, Dany Boon had released a film on confinement in record time, he would have been accused of having shown opportunism and of having botched his work in order to be the first to propose a film on the subject. But if 8 Rue de l’Humanité seriously ticks, this is because at no time does it seem to have taken advantage of its production time.

The screenplay, co-written with actress Laurence Arné (whom Dany Boon has never left since their meeting on The Ch’tite Family in 2017), only accumulates surface situations and expected gags, like a first draft that no one would have sought to improve. It is particularly striking when, no doubt fortuitously, the film re-employs a situation encountered in Problemos, directed by Éric Judor in 2017 from a screenplay by Noé Debré and Blanche Gardin.

The TiboInShape imitation played by Tom Leeb includes “soft bread” when we talk to him about a pandemic, a way of showing that he is not very smart. This was already the case with the nymphet played by Claire Chust in Problemosexcept that, with Judor, the confusion between the two words was not an end in itself, but the trigger for a tragicomic situation.

Zero added value

The film plunges us into a strange feeling of temporal floating: it seems to act as if we had never read or heard the slightest touch of humor linked to the pandemic. Inflated for a film coming out in October 2021. However, tired jokes are more bearable if they have been clearly written on a corner of tablecloth than if they are served to us a year and a half later after the situation described, without added value. 8 Rue de l’Humanité, it’s this somewhat painful uncle who all year writes down in a notebook the jokes he read on Facebook or heard at the local café, before trying to pass them on to you by the dozen on Christmas Eve. Except that the uncle does it for free.





Not only is the premise of the film lazy (a choral work around the tenants and owners of a Parisian building), but it is particularly ill-suited to the cinema of Dany Boon, who had already covered two of the major themes discussed here. In Supercondriac (2014), he had already staged in great anxiety about life, terrified by the idea of ​​falling ill. In The Ch’tite Family (2018), he was already wondering about his relationship with the working classes by writing a character from Ch’ti who went up to Paris to address success even if it means cutting himself off from his roots.

Like his characters, cut off from the world by presidential decision, Dany Boon also seems to have lost part of the sense of reality.

This is again what it is about in 8 Rue de l’Humanité, where his character maintains a relationship with the virus which borders on paranoia, and where the petty bourgeoisie and Parisianism come to the head of several protagonists, who display all their contempt for the popular classes even if it means forgetting where they come from. On the merits too, we navigate in the most total repetition.

Like his characters, cut off from the world by presidential decision, Dany Boon also seems to have lost part of the sense of reality. His vision of current society is relatively narrow, like characters whose lack of dimension is unfortunate. As obsessed with the bloat as by his number of followers, the influencer played by Tom Leeb is crunched like a moron who will end up eating like four to manage to endure confinement. End of story arc. All the protagonists are drawn in such a primitive way, with few nuances and almost no twists. Except when the new rich racist and misogynist played by François Damiens ends up showing that he has a heart. Gloups.

Successful casting, spoiled casting

8 Rue de l’Humanité is not the worst film in history (nor the worst of its author), it’s just hopelessly flat and conventional. That Laurence Arné (imperial and delusional in the series WorkinGirls) and François Damiens (whose comic dimension is no longer to be proven) have so little material to defend is pure aberration. Ditto for Alison Wheeler, stuck in the role of aspiring starlet, or for the very fashionable Liliane Rovère, 88, revealed to the general public thanks to her jubilant roles in Ten percent and Family Business.

Dany Boon has been able to compose an enticing cast, but he does absolutely nothing, and it is more than annoying. Such a team would have been ideal for pushing the slider away from the burlesque, or even the game of massacre like Alex de la Iglesia in My dear neighbors (we can dream). But no. Nothing. Flat, pulsating encephalogram when stopped.

The only one who seems to be really having fun is Yvan Attal, in the skin of a disheveled clone of Didier Raoult. Already present and fit in Crazy Raid, it delivers an increasingly supercharged service, albeit unfinished. And one can for example wonder what Pierre Richard of the great era would have done with such a character, on condition of course to be directed by a director of the caliber of Francis Veber. Which would also have some rhythm lessons to give to the director of Welcome to the Ch’tis. This would have allowed 8 Rue de l’Humanité to be more incisive in the comic register. And to be copiously degreased. Do you know a lot of (good) comedies that last 2:05?