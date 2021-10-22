Woman killed and man injured on set of western starring Alec Baldwin

A woman was killed and another person wounded by a shooting which occurred Thursday, October 21, on the set of Rust, a western starring Alec Baldwin in progress in New Mexico, United States.

The 42-year-old woman was evacuated by helicopter to a nearby hospital but “Succumbed to his injuries”, while the second victim, a man of the same age, was admitted to intensive care, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

According to investigators who went to the scene after receiving an emergency call, the drama appears to be linked to a gun used as a prop and which was activated during the filming of the film. “Investigators are trying to find out what type of projectile was fired and how”, explains the press release, which does not specify the number of shots.

According to the site Deadline specializing in entertainment, one of the actors in the film would have operated a weapon during a rehearsal without suspecting that live ammunition was there.

Filming site closed

A production spokesperson then confirmed to the site that“There was an accident (…) involving the accidental firing of a blank revolver”. He is pointing out that “Two members of the film crew were taken to hospital.”





The filming site, Bonanza Creek Ranch, which is used extensively in westerns, was cordoned off Thursday afternoon, according to local media.

Rust is a western written and directed by Joel Souza, starring Alec Baldwin as co-producer and as outlaw Harland Rust, who comes to the aid of his 13-year-old grandson sentenced to be hanged for murder . A photo posted Thursday morning on the artist’s Instagram account appears to show him at the filming location of Rust, in which also takes part the Australian Travis Fimmel, famous for his role of Ragnar Lothbrok in the series Vikings.

In March 1993, actor Brandon Lee died on the set of the film The Crow after being shot in the stomach.

The weapon used to fire during a scene at the then 27-year-old son of martial arts star Bruce Lee was believed to contain only blank bullets. But the autopsy revealed that he had been hit by a .44 caliber projectile that got stuck in the barrel and dislodged by the detonation of the blank cartridge. The prosecutor in charge of the investigation had concluded that “Negligence”.