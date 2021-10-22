Worrisome disappearance of underage girls in the Port-Louis area

The Port-Louis gendarmerie has called for witnesses. The brigade is looking for two 15-year-old girls in northern Grande-Terre.

The Port-Louis gendarmerie communicated on a disappearance this Thursday (October 21).

Indeed an investigation was opened following the disappearance of two young underage girls of 15 years, Pharlandia and Christelle likely to be in a commune of Grande-Terre: Petit-Canal, Port-Louis, Morne-à-l ‘ Water, or even Les Abymes.

According to our information, the young girls go to school in Port-Louis and refuse to go home. One could doubtless think of a fugue.

A call for witnesses launched

A call for witnesses was launched, to be able to locate them.

Anyone who can provide information is invited to call the Port-Louis gendarmerie on 0590.22.44.80 or 17.

According to information from the gendarmes, the young girls measure 1m74 and 1m60. They are of a so-called “normal” build, have shoulder-length hair with a braid and pompoms on the sides.





The last time she was seen, one was wearing a white-ground dress, with red hearts and flowers, wearing black open sandals and a black handbag. The other had a leopard print dress with straps, brown sandals and a handbag.