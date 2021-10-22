Xbox Game Studios boss admits defeat

In the middle of the console war, the boss of Xbox Game Studios comes to recognize the superiority of Sony and his Playstation. Explanations.

The defeat of Xbox?

For several years, Microsoft and Sony are engaged in a merciless war, rekindled by the arrival of new gen consoles, the Xbox Series and the PlayStation 5. Seeking to be at the cutting edge of technology, the two video game giants must combine machine power, ergonomics, care given to the controller, design, and so on. It would seem, however, thatthere is a point where Microsoft bows to Sony.

Indeed, during an interview with the YouTube channel Kinda Funny Games, Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios, said that Sony was superior on one point: the excellence of the exclusives of PlayStation consoles.

I take my hat off to Sony, their studio system and the leaders they have. What they are doing is fantastic. It’s impossible to argue about the quality and craftsmanship of the games they’ve released, the games they’re currently working on, and what we’ve seen so far. They therefore receive my congratulations. […] We have clearly not been at the forefront in this area. We haven’t really been on par with Sony at this level.



Thanks to its many partnerships, Sony has been able to offer games as renowned as The Last Of Us, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding, Bloodborne, God of war, Uncharted, Detroit: Become Human, Ratchet & Clank, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of Colossus or the saga of Sly. Without forgetting the games developed at home, such as Marvel’s spiderman.

At any rate, behind this awareness of Xbox, we can obviously read the company’s desire to develop exclusives for the Microsoft console, notably by signing partnerships.

We also remember that recently Xbox Game Studios has acquired Bethesda Softworks, becoming the owner of such prestigious franchises as The Elder Scrolls and fallout. However, for now, the latest Bethesda productions, such as Deathloop or Redfall, expected in 2022, are exclusives … PlayStation. If you enjoyed this article, don’t hesitate to read our article on the 15 Xbox / PlayStation exclusives that we look forward to!