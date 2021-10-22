Xbox Game Studios: Cloud-Based Mainframe MMO Brings News | Xbox one

When you visit the official Mainframe developer’s website, the tone is set: their project codenamed Pax Dei aims to be the next massively multiplayer AAA. It is advertised as a “project of a lifetime” by its developers. According to several sources, it seems that this still mysterious project is part of the plans of Xbox Game Studios …

Vox Populi, Pax Dei

Mainframe is the merger of two development entities based in Reykjavik and Helsinki and bringing together in particular some veterans of Remedy (Alan Wake, Quantum Break, Control, etc.) or CCP Games (EvE Online). Working together, the two teams were able to raise nearly $ 8 million to create a massively multiplayer universe natively based on cloud gaming technology. A significant budget for a brand new entity, but which can count on the support of Riot Games (League of Legends, Valorant …), a representative of which declared:

Mainframe’s vision of how to innovate in MMOs is truly unique, putting games in the hands of gamers wherever they are in a way we’ve never seen before.

Indeed, the developers of Mainframe aspire to be able to create an experience that would not be limited by any screen or material. In his podcast The Xbox Two, Jez Corden explains that the use of cloud gaming as a basis for development is still unknown to him, however we can imagine a virtual world with multi-screen actions and allowing a connection between players, all media combined, never seen before!





A Cloud MMO designed for the Cloud

Starting a crafting session on the mobile then starting a raid on the PC and roaming with your companions on your console at will, all without compromise, makes the concept intriguing and promising. Or as it says on the official Mainframe website: “mix the best of AAA, MMO, mobile game and make it a social sandbox accessible on any screen”.

This rumor that we were still talking about a few days ago has also been corroborated by journalist Jeff Grubb with his sources. According to him, the code name of the game would be Pax Dei which means “The Peace of God” in Latin. Still according to the same sources, the studio is exploring potential game mechanics that can only work in a game that mostly exists on a remote server.

A key concept, however, is that mechanics evolve in terms of complexity. While anyone can do anything in Pax Dei on any device, some tasks will make more sense depending on where you’re playing. If you are at work on your phone, you can open the game and quickly craft or collect resources. Then when you get home to your PC or console, you can take on some of the more complex missions like raids.

The merger with Xbox Game Studios, the gradual deployment of cloud gaming at Microsoft and Xbox’s policy of openness makes the Redmond firm the most consistent choice to develop this kind of project. We will be sure to come back to this if there is an official confirmation from Xbox.