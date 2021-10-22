Xbox Series: 4K interface finally available, other additions to the program of the last update

After having tested it through a few betas, Microsoft has finally decided to release the Xbox Series interface in ultra high definition with a recent update. And not that.

Although establishing itself as the most powerful home console on the market, the Xbox Series X unfortunately did not have its own menus in 4K: a shot that tended to be corrected since Microsoft was testing said feature with a beta , issued to members of the Xbox Insider program. Today, the Redmond firm announces with joy that an update is deployed for all, bringing, finally, the famous feature.

4K and night mode for the Xbox Series interface

So it’s official: the latest update to the Xbox Series allows it to cross the boundaries of 1080p and introduce 4K in its interface, provided of course you have a compatible screen. In addition, Microsoft has also integrated a night mode, very practical for relieving his eyes in certain situations, which can be set to filter blue light, for example.





Let’s add to that a quick settings menu focused on accessibility options, and you get an update that completes the experience of the famous American platform.