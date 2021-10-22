Xbox: “When you lose between 5 and 7 billion dollars, normally you get fired” (Robbie Bach)

Next month, the first Xbox will celebrate its 20th anniversary, and as a result, the Xbox brand as a whole will be celebrating its 20th birthday. To celebrate this event, Daniel Howley of Yahoo Finance was able to interview Robbie Bach, the former head of the big “X” console (from 1999 to 2010). He evokes the initial doubts of the team, the role of Bill Gates, the failures but also the successes.

Xbox vs others

The old thinking heads of the Xbox project are coming back to the fore in this anniversary period. While Ed Fries, former vice president of publishing at Microsoft, publishes every day on his twitter account an unusual object linked to the brand, it is Robbie Bach, the former head of Xbox (from 1999 to 2010), who spoke in a video broadcast on Yahoo Finance. Because yes, there was a time when Microsoft was new to the world of home consoles, and when the American company had to prove that it could be able to make a machine as well as games. Robbie Bach first of all recalls that jumping into the deep end in a very competitive sector is always risky. In the early 2000s, SEGA had just surrendered, Sony was the leader and Nintendo was struggling to impose its new console, the GameCube.

It was scary, crazy, and full of twists and turns. It’s like any startup, except here the only advantage we had over most startups was that we were super well funded. This means that we could make some mistakes that made us lose money. But we couldn’t make mistakes that cost us market share, reputation, or brand building. And so we really had to be careful that everything was perfect. It created an insane amount of work. For 18 months, we were working 18 hours a day, and it disrupted our personal lives and created a lot of challenges. But the team was really passionate and there were some amazing individuals. In a way, it all really fell into place with Halo at launch. Robbie Bach, former head of Xbox.

Despite Microsoft’s resources, the first Xbox failed to win against Sony’s PlayStation 2. However, that did not prevent the Redmond firm from producing the Xbox 360, a console that managed to win for many years against the PlayStation 3. Robbie Bach remembers the interest of Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer, the big bosses of Microsoft for whom “failure was not an option”.

It is a bit like this mentality that there was in the company vis-a-vis this type of projects, in particular vis-a-vis this great initiative which was the Xbox. But clearly in the early days, even before launch, we weren’t sure we had a launch date. I mean, there was real uncertainty as to whether the console was going to survive and see the light of day. So in those early days, yeah, I think there was some uncertainty. The original Xbox lost between $ 5 billion and $ 7 billion, depending on how you count. The guy who loses $ 5 billion or $ 7 billion does not survive, and neither does the project he is defending. But because we had good market share, Microsoft said early on that we needed to launch a new generation. Bill and Steve challenged us to do it right. And the 360 ​​was just an amazing product. It was a lifecycle of eight years for the console, unheard of! It was just the right product that came at the right time. Robbie Bach, former head of Xbox.

Xbox Live, Xbox survive

The service that has helped Xbox gain market share is none other than Xbox Live. The first Xbox has often been described as a console halfway between the console and the PC, a machine focused above all on online gaming. The former head of the brand is not going four ways: according to him, without Xbox Live, Xbox consoles may no longer exist today.





When people ask why Xbox was successful, I always answer two things: Halo and Xbox Live. And without those two elements, I think the console probably wouldn’t have survived and the brand wouldn’t have been built. Xbox Live is something we had been betting on from the start, putting an Ethernet port in the console and saying the machine would be connected. And we also made a bet that it wouldn’t be like PC, which had some sort of Wild West kind of online game. You had to know the IP addresses to find friends. There was no consistency, the voice was sometimes there, but most of the time not. We have made a very sustained effort to build the Disney World of online gaming, Very structured, very cohesive. “You are going to find your friends, and you are going to be able to have fun”. And from the start, we saw that it had become much more important than we thought. Two or three years after the release of Xbox 360, we already had millions of people playing on Xbox Live. It was way ahead of schedule. It was the future. In fact, today I think if you look at the Xbox segment, Xbox Live, its subscriptions and progeny are the core of what makes Xbox work today. Robbie Bach, former head of Xbox.

When the Xbox first hit the market (2001 in the United States, 2002 in France), having to pay to play online was not a common idea. At that time, many observers believed that no one would pay to play online, especially when PCs already offered this feature with no other subscription to pay than that of the provider.

You had your cell phone subscription, okay, great. You had your cable subscription. But beyond that, the idea of ​​a $ 49 subscription just didn’t exist. And think about how it changed the way we experience video games. I mean, the idea that we’re moving away from records, the idea that people are just going to be able to download games and play them, the idea that you have a whole library to play it in … it was all imagined. by the original team in 2001-2002. Robbie Bach, former head of Xbox.

Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer very involved in the project

Daniel Howley of Yahoo Finance decides to return to the roles of Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer in the Xbox project. It is true that we have often read that those in charge both supported the Xbox, but also had big doubts about the future of the machine. Robbie slices.

Bill and Steve were involved in all of the initial decisions, and there were some epic reunions. There were actually two or three competing groups within the company, and Bill selected a project to develop. He then gave it to a team that worked for me who did some exploration. We had a great meeting and the project was approved. And then Bill and Steve kind of realized what they just approved and what we were going to do. And they weren’t sure they liked it. This led to a meeting called the Valentine’s Day Massacre, which was a very difficult over 3 hour meeting with them. And at the end of that meeting, they said “ok, we’re gonna trust you to do this right. It’s not Microsoft’s way, it’s not Windows, it’s something new. . And we’re going to trust you to do it. “And they were incredible supporters afterwards. But I met Bill every six or seven weeks and I met Steve regularly. He was my direct manager. They were very involved. in the process. Robbie Bach, former head of Xbox.

Robbie Bach ends the interview by admitting that he has never been a gamer, which seems rather surprising when you run the gaming segment of a company. “The only times the team would let me do a demo on Xbox was when they were trying to laugh at me. So if you see the XBachs gamertag, it’s my son, not me!”He explains. Before concluding : “I’m an old man and you probably won’t see me playing video games. I like the business. I found the business to be incredibly cool and I love the creativity in video games. But I wasn’t very good at playing. I didn’t grow up playing, but my son loves it”.