Xiaomi launches the third generation of its electric scooter Mi Electric Scooter

The Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is renewing its range of electric scooters. The third version first has some aesthetic changes and comes in two colors: black with a touch of blue or gray with a touch of orange. It benefits from a new three-step system for easier folding. The scooter measures 108cm x 43cm x 114cm (108cm x 43cm x 49cm folded) and weighs 13kg, which is a bit heavier than the 1S version which weighs 12.5kg (version 2 is only for the Pro model).

The motor has been upgraded to deliver a maximum peak power of 600W (300W at rated power) versus 500W previously. The speed is still limited to 25 km / h, but the scooter should be a little more lively on the climbs. The maximum range is maintained at 30 km, which is still less than the 45 km of the Pro 2 model.





Xiaomi also announces a new system for the rear disc brake, consisting of two movable pads for more safety. This system completes the eABS engine brake of the scooter.

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 has a 7650 mAh battery, which is fully recharged in 8.5 hours. It also has 2W lighting, Bluetooth 4.1 BLE connectivity and an LCD display on the handlebars.

The scooter is on sale for 449 euros on Xiaomi’s online sales site, as well as in the Fnac, Darty, Boulanger Décathlon, Electro Dépôt and Cdiscount brands.