Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 will use a 120Hz OLED display like the iPhone 13 Pro

Xiaomi unveils its new Redmi Note 11 a little more each day ahead of their official presentation on October 28, and the Chinese manufacturer has just confirmed that the series will switch to 120 Hz OLED.

Xiaomi confirmed on Weibo that its next Redmi Note 11 will use a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, which contradicts previous leaks. On the previous generation, only the Redmi Note 10 Pro model had the right to such a screen, the classic Redmi Note 10 having to be content with a simple 60 Hz AMOLED screen. Now the whole series should benefit from the fluidity. provided by the 120 Hz.

Xiaomi’s affordable 200-euro smartphone is therefore also entitled to the same functionality as the new iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, even if we can regret the absence of an LTPO panel. Xiaomi also revealed that the screen of its smartphone would be compatible with 360 Hz touch sampling rate, that he supports the DCI-P3 color gamut for better color reproduction by eliminating blue lights from the screen. Finally, we learn that the screen will use a 360 ° light sensor for better automatic brightness adjustment.





The Redmi Note 11 adopts the same flat design as the iPhone 13

In addition to also offering a 120 Hz AMOLED screen on its smartphone, Xiaomi has also decided to be inspired by the design of the iPhone 13. Indeed, as we had discovered on the first official images of the Redmi Note 11, it adopts a design with flat borders. The Chinese manufacturer has also just unveiled a new purple color for his series which you can see just above.

We also notice the presence of three cameras on the back accompanied by an LED flash and a microphone, but also a 3.5 mm jack socket and stereo speakers designed in partnership with JBL on the upper edge. Like the previous generation, there is also a selfie camera housed in a punch in the center of the screen.

As a reminder, the Redmi Note 11 will be officially unveiled in China on October 28, but we still do not know exactly when this one will arrive in France. Like every year, it should take a few weeks to land here, but we will of course keep you posted.