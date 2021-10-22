you can now post photos from your computer

Posting photos and videos on Instagram from a computer is now possible via a function recently deployed on the social network platform.

While some wanted to delete or deactivate their Instagram account, others wanted to be able to post photos from their computer to Instagram. It is now officially possible.

Until now, you had to go through your smartphone or tweak on your PC. As of now, Instagram is deploying a new option and if you go to your account from a computer, you will see a small message appear next to the + symbol: “You can now create and share posts directly from your computer“.





By clicking on the famous symbol, you can then add the photo or video of your choice and follow the classic process of a publication on Instagram. Note that this only concerns your feed and not your stories.

More convenient for certain Instagram uses

For experienced photographers using sophisticated cameras, this can represent a great opportunity to share their creations more easily. If you are used to doing your photo edits on a computer rather than a smartphone, it can also save you time on the publication of your photos.

Small important detail: the videos posted cannot exceed one minute. Beyond that, all you have to do is take advantage of this new Instagram option. But in its DNA, the platform owned by Facebook – if the name of the company does not change – remains very focused on use on smartphones.