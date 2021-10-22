Zaz stepmother, her lover has a little girl: “I had to find my place …”

She is back after three years of absence. Stronger, more sensitive … different. As she releases her fifth album, soberly titled Isa, worked in collaboration with the pianist and film music composer Reyn, Zaz reveals a new facet. The last few months have changed it. She quit smoking, drinking, eating animals, drinking coffee. Above all, she found love, she who thought she had closed her heart forever. And by unearthing the rare pearl, the 41-year-old artist got, as a bonus, a little bonus gift. A pretty girl.

“Before confinement, I decided to stop, remembers Zaz in the columns of the newspaper The Parisian, October 22, 2021. Not just three weeks to go on vacation, but three years. I wanted to take care of myself, of Isa. In addition, I had met someone and I wanted to build a relationship. Bring in a man, bring in love, I who had everything well padlocked … Me, in love, I have always been a kiss, a slap. I give everything, but if you disappoint me I close everything. And there is also this little girl who turns everything upside down, who gives all this love, I had to find my place … But it did me good.“





It is appeased that Zaz, or Isa, now appears on television sets. The fruit of long work, riddled with ups and downs. Three years ago, the artist had only one desire: to kill this character of green super-heroine that she had created at the beginning of her career. “I’ve been caught in a whirlwind, she explained earlier in the show Morning TV. I was living a dream and I couldn’t take care of Isa. Zaz, she’s doing things all the time, being on stage. And then there was a kind of mission that I had to have to save the world. And in fact, it’s exhausting and besides, you can’t do it. I needed to stop to take a look at myself, to experience things for myself. That’s what I did ...” Run away from the natural at a gallop. Zaz, finally back, simply bet on the right horse …

