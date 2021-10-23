10 shares to buy after a week for nothing on the Paris Bourse



The stock market tips of the week. (© DR)

The flagship Paris index has remained stable this week and remains slightly above the threshold of 6,700 points. Discover our advice on 23 actions.



The stock market week was marked by numerous corporate publications, the Evergrande affair and the theme of inflation remaining in the background.

After a start in the red on Monday, the CAC 40 index recovered to finish almost at equilibrium (+ 0.09% in five days).





In this context, discover our advice on 23 actions. We recommend 10 for purchase, 5 for sale and 8 to keep.

The most significant news (Kering, Publicis, Stellantis, Valneva, Vinci …) are the subject of a specific development, accessible by clicking on the hypertext links.

Our advice on 23 Agripower actions

The society Agripower recorded a 10% increase in turnover during its annual financial year ended at the end of June 2021. And the signing of two collective anaerobic digestion projects enabled a 20% improvement in gross margin. But capitalization already represents 29 times the expected net profit at the end of June 2022. Sell

Audacia

Audacia was listed on the Paris Stock Exchange. The offer which enabled 7.5 million euros to be raised was 122% subscribed. All the titles requested by individuals have been served. We reiterate our position of waiting on the title Audacia : the ability to launch new funds will be

