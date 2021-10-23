100,000 people have their eyes scanned for free cryptocurrency!

More than 100,000 people have had their eyes scanned in exchange for a cryptocurrency called Worldcoin, as a project to distribute digital currency more widely around the world accelerates.

Worldcoin has distributed around 30 iris scanners, called ” orbs“, To users on four continents, who are rewarded for recruiting other people. Orbs take photos of a user’s eyeballs, creating a unique code that can be used to claim free digital tokens.

The developers of the project said Thursday that they plan to release hundreds of orbs in the coming months and potentially distribute 4,000 devices per month. The team plans to launch the cryptocurrency network early next year and start distributing the tokens at that time. She did not specify how many cryptocurrencies users can expect to receive.

Worldcoin is one of the most ambitious and complex attempts to distribute cryptocurrencies to the world’s population, following the economic concept of universal basic income. The project has already been the subject of strong criticism, and its own developers admit that “ the outcome is uncertain. “

Worldcoin co-founder Alex Blania denied that the project would infringe on people’s privacy, saying the orbs convert iris scans into unique strings of letters and numbers before permanently deleting the images.

The resulting code would simply be used to verify if a user has already claimed a share of the Worldcoin tokens.

” Even if I had your iris code in one form or another, I wouldn’t have a chance of knowing who you really are on the blockchain.“Said Alex Blania, referring to the digital ledgers that underpin cryptocurrencies. Worldcoin is built on the ethereum blockchain.

Alex Blania said about 130,000 people have signed up for the project so far and the token will be important as a technology that can be used for new financial applications.

The team behind Worldcoin raised $ 25 million in venture capital, including a fundraiser led by Andreessen Horowitz that valued the company, Tools for Humanity, at $ 1 billion.

Sam Altman, former president of start-up accelerator Y Combinator, is also an investor and co-founder of the project. Sam Altman is a strong supporter of Universal Basic Income, a concept of providing people with free money on a regular basis.

Worldcoin plans to issue 10 billion tokens in total, of which 80% will go to users, 10% to company investors, and 10% to a foundation tasked with making the orbs and growing the network.

Alex Blania said the co-founders and employees will receive part of the foundation’s tokens, but declined to give an exact figure. A spokesperson for Worldcoin said the company plans to create the foundation before the network launches.

Like many cryptocurrency projects, Worldcoin tokens are not backed by any hard assets and their value could fluctuate depending on their popularity.

Worldcoin has estimated that it could reach over a billion people in the first two years of the network’s operation, assuming people continue to sign up at the current rate and the team meets its targets for distributing coins. orbs.

People who sign up for Worldcoin will receive all of their tokens over time through a pre-set vesting schedule, which Alex Blania says is still under development.

Alex Blania said Worldcoin’s payout rate will ultimately depend on the design of the acquisition schedule and the pace of user registrations.

So far, Worldcoin has distributed orbs in 12 countries in Africa, South America, Europe and Asia. The most productive orb owner has enrolled more than 10,000 people in Chile by hiring 20 people who work in shifts, the company said.