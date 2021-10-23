20 years ago, the iPod revolutionized music and set Apple on a new path

7

I am small, rectangular, white, with a square screen, a round serrated wheel, four control buttons and two white headphones… I am, I am? Apple’s iPod, of course!

The first iPod presented on October 23, 2001 © Getty Images

The Sony Walkman has established itself in everyday language as a synonym for the cassette player. With its iPod, Apple has achieved the same feat for its digital version. A small object whose impact has been absolutely enormous and which is celebrating its 20th anniversary today. If being able to store 1000 songs in the palm of your pocket in 2001 was a game-changer, the iPod has above all put Apple back on the scene as an innovative company, capable of offering a device with an incomparable feeling. Combined with iTunes, it clearly changed the way the world would discover, listen to and buy music. It was the epicenter of a seismic wave that, until the advent of the streaming, has profoundly transformed the recording industry. Unbeatable iPod Apple rarely shows large sales of its products, but it is undeniable that the iPod and its many variations have met with phenomenal commercial success. The peak of digital music player sales was in 2008, with more than 50 million units sold each year between 2007 and 2010. At the height of its success, the iPod even accounted for nearly 50% of the company’s revenues. ‘business. In the United States, the market share of the walkman exceeded 90% as of 2004 and, in August 2010, Apple announced that it had sold more than 275 million copies worldwide. To date, nearly half a billion iPods have been sold since its launch in 2001. And this was not the only feat of arms of the small cogwheel walker. By winning, he showed the world that Apple should no longer be seen as a “simple” computer manufacturer, paving the way for an even more revolutionary product: the iPhone. However, when the first iPod was released, part of the tech-savvy audience shunned it, seeing it as an unsuccessful competitor to the Nomad music players that dominated the portable hard-disk music player market at the time. Starting point, the acquisition of Sound Jam In Apple’s history, it’s often been about being the best, and not necessarily the first. This was verified with the turn taken by the company towards content – and more particularly music – in the early 2000s. For a few years now, MP3 has imposed itself, complicating the life of manufacturers by reducing weight. music files to facilitate their transfers (on Napster, among others). At that time, Steve Jobs was a fan of Sound Jam, a Mac utility that played MP3s. He bought the rights to it and hired one of its creators to offer users of fruity computers a software that was very easy to approach, compatible with MP3 players on the market. It will become iTunes and will push the company to imagine the iPod. But how do you set it apart from other MP3 players? For Steve Jobs, it’s all about the user experience. With a tiny Toshiba 1.8 inch 5 GB hard drive, its FireWire interface faster than the USB of the time and software establishing the link between computer and player, the boss of Apple is sure to be able to offer the product. that everyone will tear up to listen to music on the go. A lightning-quick design for a very demanding Steve Jobs To materialize this idea, Apple is approaching Fuse Systems, a company founded by Tony Fadell, a specialist in nomadic systems which has failed to sell its concept to Philips. He became a consultant for Apple in January 2001 and, in March, met Steve Jobs and gave him his vision of the ideal digital music player. A few weeks later, he was hired full time and was granted credit from the company to design the iPod.

Steve Jobs announcing the new iPod lineup, September 1, 2010. © Getty Images

It’s pretty crazy, but the product released 20 years ago by Apple was created in just a few months. The development team that finalized the concept, prepared its large-scale production, imagined the marketing around, etc., was only created in May. Five months later, the iPod is announced. An extremely short deadline which was not easy for the team, especially in the face of one of the most demanding Steve Jobs. The prototypes seemed to him in fact still not very ergonomic and too big. The story says that one day, obsessed with the size of the iPod, he drops one of these prototypes in an aquarium in front of the team, explaining that if bubbles escape from it, it is because air remains, so it should be possible to design a smaller model. White headphones for a distinctive sign If the iPod is now in the pantheon of tech, it is also thanks to its main accessory and recognizable among a hundred: the EarPods. A trademark – copied many times since – of Apple products, these white headphones with just passable sound reproduction have fully contributed to the worldwide success of the iPod, becoming a distinctive sign on the streets and on public transport.

Black silhouettes, white headphones, everyone quickly integrated the aestheticism of iPod ads. © Getty Images



“His headphones are white, he doesn’t have a walkman, he has an iPod.” Wired headphones (obviously) whose role has been further amplified by the product’s advertising campaign, featuring black silhouettes on colored backgrounds, with these iconic white headphones. Open to Windows and iTunes Music Store The legend of the iPod is being written, but something is missing for the player to really explode on an even larger scale: iTunes for Windows. Admittedly, MusicMatch already made it possible at the time to transfer MP3s from a PC to the iPod, but with the release of iTunes for the Microsoft operating system in 2003, a new gigantic market opened up to Apple. The idea did not appeal to Steve Jobs at first, but Mac sales were not at their best while those of the iPod exploded. Finally, Jobs saw it as an excellent opportunity to attract a new audience in the long term to Apple solutions and hardware. And having iTunes on as many computers as possible, apple or not, was going to be strategically important for the company’s new project, the iTunes Music Store, also launched in 2003.

In 2003, Apple launched the iTunes Music Store. © Getty Images

A response to the recording industry which saw its sales collapse with the explosion of piracy, between peer-to-peer platforms and burned CDs. Offering a legal online music store, at 99 cents a piece, transferable to iPods, was a major change for the industry (which was then campaigning for a minimum price of $ 3 per track). In one week, more than a million songs will be sold on the platform. The iPod has thus created an ecosystem that has benefited it for years. The slow fall in sales in favor of the next generation: the iPhone In 2007, when the iPod becomes tactile and is available in nano format, Apple launched its iPhone which will revolutionize the smart phone market. Smartphones which, like digital Swiss Army knives, inevitably ended up killing dedicated players (or almost).

On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs held the iPhone: * “An iPod, a Phone and an Internet mobile communicator.” © Getty Images

However, iPhone and iPod still coexist in the Apple catalog. The last one released in 2019 was the 7th generation iPod touch with A10 chip, 4-inch Retina display, Lightning port and up to 256 GB of storage. A player available in six colors and sold from € 249 (32 GB version). Of course, for purists, the “real” iPod, the classic, is the one equipped with a toothed wheel, but it was no longer updated from 2007 and left Apple’s catalog in 2014. As for the record market, it has also followed new trajectories, taking the route of streaming with the emergence of faster mobile connections. In 2011, Spotify established itself as the leader – and precursor – of this market thanks to its first million paying subscribers. Today, the platform has more than 165 million. A path that Apple has also decided to follow with a little delay. Apple Music currently has some 75 million subscribers.