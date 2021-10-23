a 4L transformed into a hotel room

In 2021, the 4L is 60 years old. A birthday celebrated with great fanfare by Renault, which is full of surprises. Latest: Suite N ° 4. This is the name of a 4L revisited by the French designer Mathieu Lehanneur. The latter has transformed the famous city car, which has sold over 8 million units, into a hotel suite on wheels!

The designer wanted to create “a new experience of mobility and travel”. He explains his project: “I wanted to hybridize the world of the automobile and that of architecture to create an open-air hotel room. Better than a suite in the most beautiful of palaces, it is exactly there. wherever you want: facing the sea, in the middle of a field or moving in the city of your dreams “.





The silhouette of the 4L has been preserved. But the entire rear part is made of a polycarbonate canopy. The roof incorporates solar panels that let in the sun’s rays. On the face, the designer has imagined a new grille in polished aluminum.

Behind the front seats, there is therefore a sleeping area, with bolster and cushions. Two wall lights bring light. This area is dressed in a thick chenille fabric with a ribbed appearance. The front part is dressed in a yellow velvet. The fabrics are made in France. A removable wooden bench is hidden in the rear bumper. Once unfolded, you can take shelter under the famous tailgate, the 4L having been the first car with this type of trunk opening.

This 4L has been retrofitted: it is equipped with an electric motor. It can be seen in November at Atelier Renault, the brand’s showroom on the Champs-Élysées.