a gigantic investment of 1.5 billion approved

In addition to the formalized extensions of Pedri and Ansu Fati, FC Barcelona also has a huge project: to modernize the Camp Nou in order to make it a huge sports complex. Today, Joan Laporta and 445 socios discussed the financing of this project called “Espai Barça” and the two parties have thus reached an agreement.

The socios approve!

At the end of it, the General Assembly of Barça delegates supported the financing project carried by the Catalan president, estimated at 1.5 billion euros. 405 members thus gave their agreement while 21 were against and six blank votes. Once this stage has passed, Joan Laporta will still be subject to a referendum.

Despite the enormous cost, the latter thus succeeded in convincing him, who indicated that modernity was the key to regaining success: “The modernization of our facilities is necessary in order not to lose competitiveness with our competitors. This is a question that has never been resolved since the Barça 2000 project. Imagine that the Camp Nou brings in 120 million euros a year today. With Espai Barça, it will be double. Among these additional revenues, part will finance Espai Barça. We are strengthening ourselves economically“he indicated.

❗ The Assembly General Ordinària approves the proposal for the financing of Espai Barça, that finally haurà de ser votada en referenda per tots els socis i sòcies del Club

✅ Favored votes: 405

❌ Votes against: 21

⚪ Blank votes: 6 pic.twitter.com/dC6rNsbQIY – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) October 23, 2021