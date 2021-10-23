More

    a gigantic investment of 1.5 billion approved

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

    In addition to the formalized extensions of Pedri and Ansu Fati, FC Barcelona also has a huge project: to modernize the Camp Nou in order to make it a huge sports complex. Today, Joan Laporta and 445 socios discussed the financing of this project called “Espai Barça” and the two parties have thus reached an agreement.

    The socios approve!

    At the end of it, the General Assembly of Barça delegates supported the financing project carried by the Catalan president, estimated at 1.5 billion euros. 405 members thus gave their agreement while 21 were against and six blank votes. Once this stage has passed, Joan Laporta will still be subject to a referendum.

    Despite the enormous cost, the latter thus succeeded in convincing him, who indicated that modernity was the key to regaining success: “The modernization of our facilities is necessary in order not to lose competitiveness with our competitors. This is a question that has never been resolved since the Barça 2000 project. Imagine that the Camp Nou brings in 120 million euros a year today. With Espai Barça, it will be double. Among these additional revenues, part will finance Espai Barça. We are strengthening ourselves economically“he indicated.

    to summarize

    While FC Barcelona is in the news at the moment on the eve of the Clasico against Real Madrid and with the extensions of Ansu Fati and Pedri, he also saw the socios support his financing project for Espai Barça.

    Nathan Bricout


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMedian salary, average salary: what is the difference and where do you stand compared to others?
    Next articleNicolas Bedos crazy about Pauline: love and cinema, the good life on the Côte d’Azur

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC