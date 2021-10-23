A group of collectors have acquired the unique Wu-Tang Clan album … and want to share it with the public

The only copy of this 31-track double album would have been recorded between the end of the 2000s and the beginning of the 2010s.

Good news for rap fans. A group of New York-based NFT collectors announced on Wednesday, October 20, that they had purchased for $ 4 million the only copy of a hardly ever released album by rappers from the Wu-Tang Clan, which fascinates its fans, with the hope to share it someday.

At the end of July, the American justice announced the auction of the album “Once upon a time in Shaolin” to settle the conviction of Martin Shkreli, the provocative and hated pharmaceutical entrepreneur who had offered himself before his fall. The buyers, who remained secret at the time, finally came out of the woods.

In a video uploaded on Wednesday, PleasrDAO, a group of collectors of NFT, these theoretically unique and non-piratable digital objects thanks to blockchain technology, announced that they had offered this double album of 31 tracks, of which it did not. only a copy would exist.

The only copy of this 31-track double album would have been recorded between the end of the 2000s and the beginning of the 2010s by the Wu-Tang Clan band, hip-hop legends known for their texts on the harshness of the neighborhoods. poor New York. At the time, they wanted to denounce the commodification of music and protected the work, now seen by some as a precursor of NFT, with a clause prohibiting the marketing of the album before 88 years, i.e. 2103.





But on its site, PleasrDAO hopes to share it before. “While we are bound by the legal agreement that accompanies this work of art and may not be able to duplicate and share the music in digital form, we are confident that there are ways to share this musical masterpiece with the whole world “, writes the collective.