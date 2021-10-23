A new treatment against breast cancer soon available in France

By Graziella L. Posted on October 23, 2021 at 12:35 p.m.

This is important news during this month against breast cancer, with the announcement of a new treatment soon available in France, which would allow many women to gain months of life.

Starting next month, hundreds of women with breast cancer will have access to a new treatment in France, the Trodelvy. It is intended for women whose cancer is very aggressive, called “triple negative“, who are generally younger than average and have high risk of recurrence. This treatment could extend their lifespan by several months, while waiting for new therapies. This cancer “triple negative“taffects nearly 15% of patients, i.e. 9,000 new cases per year.





It does not respond to any existing targeted therapy and the risk of recurrence is 30% within three years of diagnosis, with a survival rate of only 11.3%. 40% of the most affected women are under 40 years old. This new treatment is therefore a slight hope for these women in therapeutic failure, who without working a miracle will save months of life. According to the results of the studies, the median double overall survival with this therapy, 12 months compared to almost 7 with chemotherapy.

This new therapy is an antibody treatment, coupled with chemotherapy, and will be available from November, 1st. Delphine Loirat, oncologist, tells AFP that it is “real progress, we had never had such good results in this situation for metastatic triple negative breast cancer“.