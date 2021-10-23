a new treatment available in France to “gain months of life”

A new weapon in the fight against cancer. Hundreds of women with very aggressive breast cancer will have access in France from next month to an innovative treatment that extends the survival time by several months. This new therapy is an antibody treatment combined with chemotherapy, manufactured by the American laboratory Gilead, which is aimed at women “in therapeutic failure” after having already received two other treatments.

While it is commonly believed that breast cancer can be treated well now, this is not the case with so-called “triple negative” cancer, which affects about 15% of patients, or 9,000 new cases per year. The risk of recurrence is high: 30% within three years of diagnosis. In the event of recurrence with metastases, the prognosis of this cancer has not improved over the last twenty years, due to a lack of effective therapies, with a five-year survival rate of 11.3%.





Aude Le Roux, 35, is in this case. His “triple negative” cancer, detected in March 2020, has metastasized. Mom of a 3 year old boy, whom she “would like to see it grow”, she knows that the months are numbered now. The only concrete hope for the moment: the upcoming access in France to a new treatment, the Trodelvy: “This is not the miracle treatment but it will save months of life”, she says.

“This is real progress, we had never had such good results in this situation for metastatic triple negative breast cancer”, assures AFP Delphine Loirat, medical oncologist at Institut Curie and principal investigator of the Ascent study, which evaluated this therapy.