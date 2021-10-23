a poacher trampled by an elephant

The crushed body was discovered Thursday in an operation to prevent poaching

An elephant trampled to death a suspected poacher in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, Isaac Phaahla, a spokesperson for the famous park said Friday (October 22nd). The crushed body was discovered Thursday during an operation to prevent poaching in the park, he said.

The poacher did not have time to injure the elephants in the park: one of them stepped on him while the other poachers who accompanied him were able to flee. “According to the first elements of the investigation, the deceased was killed by an elephant and abandoned by his accomplices,” said the spokesperson. The elephant surprisingly spared the man’s cell phone, allowing the guards to turn it over to the police to help track the other poachers.

Poaching on the decline

Lions also attacked a poacher in Kruger last year. The victim's accomplices had called an emergency number to report his disappearance. The lions had left only the poacher's head, found three days later.





The Kruger Park is the prey of poaching, in particular concerning the rhinos. The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) recently expressed alarm at the “nearly 70%” decrease in the rhino population in this park over the past decade, to 4,000 rhinos.

But thanks to new technology and an increase in the number of patrols to apprehend suspects before they act, the park has managed to bring down the number of animals killed in the past two years. Travel restrictions due to Covid-19 have also allowed the park to breathe in its anti-poaching fight. The number of poached animals has dropped by 37% compared to last year, according to the park.

In 2016, the number of African elephants was estimated at around 415,000 individuals. At the beginning of the XXe century it was three to five million. This significant drop in the number of elephants is largely due to poaching.