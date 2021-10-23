a poacher trampled to death by elephants

The incident took place in a remote area of ​​the famous Kruger Park.

The pachyderms gave him no chance. A man was found dead this Thursday, October 21 in the heart of Kruger Park (South Africa). According to local authorities, it would be a poacher killed by one or more elephants he was trying to hunt.

It was employees working for the famous South African animal reserve who made the macabre discovery when they were taking part in a large-scale operation aimed at combating poaching, a real scourge in the region.





Abandoned by his accomplices

“According to the first elements of the investigation, the deceased was killed by an elephant and abandoned by his accomplices,” said Isaac Phaahla, spokesman for the park, quoted by Ouest France. According to the regional daily, there are two of these.

Identification of the deceased was probably aided by his cell phone, found near him and miraculously intact. Handed over to the police, the object could also allow investigators to trace the trail to other suspected poachers, actively sought.

