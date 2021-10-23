a possible postponement of the vaccination obligation for

For more than 4 hours, this October 23, members of the government had constructive exchanges with institutions, customaries, unions and employers. Among the proposals: the postponement of the vaccination obligation and an expansion of the activities accessible with the health pass.

NC the 1st

•

updated on October 23, 2021 at 5:13 p.m.



For the government, it was an important moment. “This is the first time that all Caledonian forces have been able to meet with the social partners to discuss the serious subject of the health pass and the vaccination obligation.“, recalls Christopher Gyges, member of the government in charge of social dialogue.

Indeed, this Saturday morning, about sixty people participated in a social roundtable at the CPS, in Nouméa. Among them, representatives of institutions, customaries, union representatives and the business world.

A consensus on the postponement of the vaccination obligation and the expansion of the health pass

The main measure taken: a text must be tabled at the beginning of the week by the four political groups in Congress to postpone the vaccination obligation.

The participants were in favor of a possible postponement of the date of October 31 for the vaccination obligation in so-called sensitive sectors. The government will then work with the congress to propose a draft text very quickly. According to the government, the vaccination obligation is a real tool and makes it possible to encourage vaccination.





USTKE welcomes this consensus around the postponement of compulsory vaccination. “It is a good solution so that the climate becomes less anxiety-provoking“says André Forest.

An expansion of the activities possible with the health pass was also proposed. From next week, already, several establishments will be able to reopen. It is therefore expected that other establishments such as nakamals, bars and nightclubs will soon be able to welcome customers on presentation of a pass. This measure is temporary according to the government, it would also encourage vaccination. According to Mimsy Daly, president of Medef, this is a good measure. “We are satisfied since this is what we have been advocating since August. It will allow better flexibility for the company, the choice for the employee and avoid a tense situation for all” she explains. .

A round table which helped to reduce the pressure around the table. Several proposals were made. It remains to be seen, however, how the Caledonians opposed to these measures will react. They were a hundred to demonstrate in front of the CPS this Saturday morning.