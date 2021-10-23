a sleazy rendering promises something new for the case

Images of the AirPods Pro 2 have appeared online, revealing new possibilities for their charging case. The source, however, remains fallible.

Please note, the following should be taken with a grain of salt. While Apple has just announced the AirPods 3, with a design closer to that of the Pro version, now the rumors are again referring to the AirPods Pro 2, the improved version of the premium wireless earbuds from the apple mark.

Pictures of AirPods Pro 2?

Expected for 2022, the AirPods Pro 2 should logically be the subject of numerous leaks in the coming months. The most recent was published by MacRumors on Friday, October 22, with images to support it.

Regarding the headphones themselves, the design displayed here remains very close to the first generation. We find the iconic rod design, slightly curved. A notable difference is however to be noted: the absence of the optical sensor (infrared) inside which makes it possible to detect the user’s ear. It would, like on the AirPods 3, be replaced by a more precise skin detection sensor, thus avoiding false positives.

Apart from this detail, the aesthetics of these headphones would not change. This would not prevent Apple from offering improvements in sound or noise reduction, however.





An improved case

Still to believe this rumor, the main novelties (visible) would be expected on the side of the charging box. In particular, it would be equipped with small speakers making it possible to emit a sound using the Find My tool in the event that it was lost at the bottom of your bag or under a sofa cushion. .

Another visible change: the side of the case of the AirPods Pro 2 is pierced on the side of a small metal part for hanging a strap. If no Apple product has had such an element for years, the idea would allow you to always keep your headphones hanging on you, in the loop of a bag or a keychain. It would therefore remain in the same vein as the Find My option: no longer lose your AirPods.

A bottomless rumor

The idea is therefore rather interesting, but as specified at the beginning of this article, the source remains doubtful. MacRumors specifies that his source has no history and that apart from the above images no evidence can confirm the veracity of his statements. In addition, the metal part seems oddly integrated in the image and could have been added digitally. Analysis forensic however, the image does not show any particular artefacts at this location.

Remember also that Mark Gurman, Bloomberg, said that Apple would abandon its iconic rod on the AirPods Pro 2 to move to a design type “buds”. However, the information dates from 2020 and provided for an AirPods 3 release in the first quarter of 2021. Suffice to say that there is still room for doubt.