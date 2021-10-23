A week on the markets: the recap from October 18 to 22



(Photo credits: Unsplash -)

Monday, October 18



CAC 40: -0.81% to 6,673.10 points

The fact of the day



The Chinese economy grew “only” by 4.9% in the third quarter of 2021, against 7.9% in the previous quarter, in part due to a massive electricity shortage in the country. This decline has shaken the values ​​of French luxury, which in turn degraded the Parisian coast.

Value in sight



Valneva finds colors! The Franco-Austrian biotech earns 32.75% to 15.93 euros after announcing positive initial results for phase III of clinical trials of its candidate vaccine against Covid-19. It would produce more antibodies than the AstraZeneca vaccine and would have a seroconversion rate, that is to say production, of neutralizing antibodies greater than 95%.

Tuesday, October 19



CAC 40: -0.05% to 6,669.85 points

The fact of the day



Sluggish session for the Paris Bourse. Investors remain attentive to developments in commodity prices and central bank monetary policies. Judging that inflation is transitory, François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Banque de France, recalled that no interest rate hike by the ECB was planned before the end of 2022.

Value in sight



Danone (-3% to 55.61 euros) published a turnover for the third quarter of 2021 up 5.8%, to 6.2 billion euros, and maintains its objective of a return to growth profitable for the second half of the year. The food giant nevertheless specifies that inflation is accelerating and affecting its value chain. Juergen Esser, Group CFO, expects costs to increase by at least 8% next year.

Wednesday October 20



CAC 40: + 0.54% to 6,705.61 points





The fact of the day



Investors digest good corporate publications while paying close attention to the impact of inflation on corporate margins.

Value in sight



Kering posted revenue up 12.2% in the third quarter of 2021, but its share price fell 0.58% to 646.60 euros. Sales of Gucci, its flagship house, disappointed: they were expected to rise by 9.1% but came out at 3.8%. Yves Saint Laurent’s turnover increased by 28.1%, that of the other Houses by 26%. Invest Securities maintains its “neutral” position but lowers its price target from 719 to 658 euros.

Thursday, October 21



CAC 40: -0.29% to 6,686.17 points

The fact of the day



The Evergrande case has aroused aversion to equities: the over-indebted Chinese real estate giant has announced the failure of the sale of 51% of its real estate services subsidiary, fueling fears of a default on its debt. The four-week deadline to honor its commitments expires this weekend.

Across the Atlantic, jobless claims fell during the week of October 16, to 290,000, against 296,000 last week. This level, the lowest since March 2020, seems to confirm the recovery in the US labor market.

Value in sight



Eurofins Scientific plunges 7.13% to 104 euros for its first publication as a CAC 40 stock. Third-quarter revenue climbed 14.6% year-on-year to 1.63 billion euros , but disappointed. It was expected up 20.6% to 1.7 billion euros by analysts at Goldman Sachs.

Friday October 22



CAC 40: + 0.71% to 6,733.69 points

The fact of the day



The markets are picking up steam after Evergrande announced that it had paid interest on a bond, thus avoiding a default situation.

As for the euro zone, activity eased in October: the global PMI flash index fell to 54.3, against 56.2 in September. The flash index of industrial production hits its lowest for 16 months: at 53.2 in October, against 55.6 in September.

Value in sight



L’Oréal (+ 5.08% to 388.05 euros) published better than expected sales growth, even exceeding its high levels of 2019. Sales increased by 18% over one year and by 9.3% over two years, driven by its high-end products.