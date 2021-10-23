actor Alec Baldwin killed accidentally during filming

Thursday, October 21, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally killed a director of photography and seriously injured the director of a film in which he was featured, with one of the weapons used in the filming. An accident, according to production and law enforcement.

In the afternoon of Thursday, October 21, a drama took place in Santa Fe (United States), during the filming of a western in which the actor Alec Baldwin appeared. In one scene, the American actor shoots a revolver that is supposed to be blank loaded. But the shots fatally hit the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, 42, who died during the transfer to hospital. The movie director, Joel souza, is also injured.





The thesis of an accident is mentioned, but surprises many people. How could this have happened? “I am very surprised by this tragic accident, because to be honest the protocols that govern guns on film sets are very strict.”, says Steve Hall, director of photography on the sets of Fury and of Thor. After the death of Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, gun procedures on set had become stricter. Alec Baldwin has assured that he will cooperate with the police.