Actor Alec Baldwin shoots and kills crew member on set of western

American actor Alec Baldwin is the author of the pistol shot that killed the director of photography and injured the director on a film set in the state of New Mexico in the United States, US police said Thursday. . Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza “were shot and wounded when Alec Baldwin unloaded a gun used for filming“from the movie” Rust, “the Santa Fe sheriff said in a statement after Cackins succumbed to his injuries.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was evacuated by helicopter to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medics. The director of “Rust”, Joel Souza, 48, has meanwhile been admitted to intensive care. Out of danger, he left the hospital on Friday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, citing a production spokesperson, it is a “accident” involving an accessory to be blank loaded. The investigation continued Thursday evening with the hearing of witnesses by the police and no prosecution has been initiated at this stage, the statement said.

An incident involving a weapon used as an accessory

Earlier, the sheriff’s services had indicated that the incident appeared to be related to a weapon used as an accessory on the set and that “investigators are trying to find out what type of projectile was fired” and under what circumstances. The filming site, Bonanza Creek Ranch, which is used extensively in westerns, was cordoned off Thursday afternoon, according to local media. Rust is a western written and directed by Joel Souza, starring Alec Baldwin as co-producer and as outlaw Harland Rust, who comes to the aid of his 13-year-old grandson sentenced to be hanged for murder. The 63-year-old Alec Baldwin has made himself particularly popular in the United States in recent years for his impersonations of Donald Trump on the famous satirical show “Saturday Night Live”.

A photo published Thursday morning on the artist’s Instagram account, long before the drama, appears to show him at the filming location of “Rust”, in which also the Australian Travis Fimmel, famous for his role as Ragnar Lothbrok in the series Vikings. In March 1993, actor Brandon Lee died on the set of the film The Crow after being shot in the stomach. The weapon used to fire during a scene at the then 27-year-old son of martial arts star Bruce Lee was believed to contain only blank bullets. But the autopsy revealed that he had been hit by a .44 caliber projectile that got stuck in the barrel and dislodged by the detonation of the blank cartridge. The prosecutor in charge of the investigation had concluded with the “negligence”.

