    Actor Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot on the set of a western

    United States: actor Alec Baldwin shot dead on the set of a western
    B. Delombre, S. Gorny, F. Basille, S. Desjars, B. Geron, M. Kassou – France 3

    The world of cinema is in shock. American actor Alec Baldwin, who was shooting a western in New Mexico, killed a cinematographer and injured the director while he was discharging a gun on Thursday, October 21. The accidental track is privileged.


    Thursday, October 21, in the afternoon, a drama took place on a ranch in New Mexico (United States), where the shooting of a western was taking place. According to preliminary elements of the investigation, actor Alec Baldwin was the source of the shots, which fatally affected the director of photography of the film, Halyna Cackling, 42 years old. Seriously injured, director Joel Souza is also in critical condition.

    The accidental thesis is favored by the police. “It appears that the filmed scene required the use of an unloaded firearm. Investigators are trying to find out how and what type of projectile was there “, the Sante County Sheriff’s Office said Fe, in a press release. For Xavier Beauvois, director, the event is “incomprehensible”. “A blank bullet doesn’t look like real ammunition at all”, he explains.


