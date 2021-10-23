After 3 on Prime Video: what awaits you in this sulphurous new chapter

Third installment of the saga adapted from novels for young adults, After We Fell continues the tumultuous story between Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin). Here’s what to expect in After 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

The sequel and end of the After saga can be found on Amazon Prime Video. Before discovering the final part of the adaptation of novels for young adults, the platform is now making available to fans After We Fell, the third chapter of the franchise featuring the love affairs of Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin). Here are the expected novelties.





A new look behind the camera

After Jenny Gage and Roger Kumble, it is a new director who takes charge of the staging of After 3. The filmmaker Castille Landon, who also has an acting career, therefore directs After We Fell but also box at the same time the last part of the saga, After Ever Happy.

The third and fourth parts were shot one after the other, mainly in Bulgaria, in the midst of a pandemic. If After 3 is released on October 22, 2021, the final chapter could be available next year. Like After 2, the last two parts will be available on Amazon Prime Video in France.



2021 Constantin Film Verleih GmbH



New players

For the last two parts of the saga, some actors left the ship and were replaced by newcomers. Thus, Mira Sorvino replaces Selma Blair in the skin of Carol Young, Tessa’s mother.

Arielle Kebbel and Stephen Moyer replace Candice King and Charlie Weber in the roles of the couple Kim and Christian Vance. Finally, Chance Perdomo replaces Shane Paul McGhie as Landon Gibson, Tessa’s best friend and Hardin’s half-brother.

New problems for Hardin and Tessa

After We Fell marks a turning point in Tessa’s life as she prepares to move to Seattle for her dream job. But the jealousy and the unpredictable behavior of Hardin, who would like them to settle together in London, intensify and threaten their relationship already weakened by the events of the first two films.

The situation is further complicated when Tessa’s alcoholic father returns and shocking revelations about Hardin’s family arise. Tessa and Hardin will then have to decide if their love is worth fighting for or if it is time for them to take different paths.



2021 Constantin Film Verleih GmbH



Ever more sensual sequences

The temperature rises crescendo in the After saga as the relationship between Tessa and Hardin intensifies, and After 3 contains its share of sensual sequences. The images of the trailer attest to this and promise steamy intimate scenes between the two lovebirds, even more than in the previous sections.

Big news for the last two chapters of the franchise, the comedians were able to count on an intimacy coordinator to help them choreograph the sex scenes of their characters and to be even more comfortable and safe during the filming.