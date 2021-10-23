After her hospitalization, Queen Elizabeth II will no longer make a public appearance until November 1

After spending the night of Wednesday October 20 to Thursday October 21 in hospital, Queen Elizabeth II returned to her palace. But the 95-year-old British sovereign will not be attending any public events until November 1.
The UK shook when it learned in recent hours that Queen Elizabeth II had been hospitalized. The sovereign only stayed one night in the hospital and left it this Thursday, October 21 around noon. But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was keen to reassure the crowds by informing the press that the Windsor matriarch had returned to her office and thatshe spent part of her Friday afternoon working and to view the “red boxes”, the famous red boxes where all the official documents are located. That said, Elizabeth II is going to have to take a break and take care of herself. The Queen will have to decline invitations to all official events that will take place before November 1, BFM TV reported live from London on Friday.
Elizabeth II expected at COP-26 on November 1
This well-deserved break mainly follows an extremely busy schedule in recent months. During the month of October, the 95-year-old sovereign attended fourteen events in three weeks. All of these ceremonies probably tired the Queen, and it was a debilitated Elizabeth II who was recently spotted walking with a cane. This appearance had worried the British people, who are not without knowing that its last appearance thus dates back to the year 2004, after his knee operation. Once this informal recovery is over, the Queen of England will have to travel to Glasgow for the COP-26.
Newspapers lament Buckingham’s lack of communication
Also according to BFMTV, the reaction of Buckingham Palace drew strong criticism from local newspapers. The press did not hesitate to express its dissatisfaction with the lack of communication on the situation from the palace. As a reminder, it was an information leak that allowed the English newspaper The Sun to be made aware of the hospitalization of Elizabeth II, thus causing a last minute press release from Buckingham Palace. Several media deplore this strategy and consider it counterproductive, saying that far from protecting the privacy of the Queen, it fuels rumors and the proliferation of fake news.