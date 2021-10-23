After Messi, Leonardo had programmed a bomb!

Free from any contract after 21 years in the Barça jersey, Lionel messi joined PSG in a totally surprising atmosphere. But Leonardo, sports director of the Parisian club, had programmed another big blow with the arrival of the Argentine star.

After Messi, PSG had planned an offensive for Ansu Fati

After several months of suspense and negotiations, Ansu Fati finally extended his contract with FC Barcelona on Wednesday. Initially linked to the Blaugranas until next June 30, the 18-year-old winger has initialed a new lease for an additional five years, that is until June 2027. After Neymar in 2017 and Lionel Messi last August, the Catalan club s’ thus avoids a new blow with Paris Saint-Germain. Especially since Leonardo and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi had already planned to play another nasty trick at the Catalan club in 2022.

According to the revelations of the Catalan press, Ansu fati could have followed Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain. In its edition of this Friday, the Mundo Deportivo explains in particular that the Parisian leaders had already prepared the contract of the young Spanish international. To convince him to come, Paris SG offered the child of Bissau a salary of 15 million euros net per season and a signing bonus of 30 million euros. With this operation, Qatar and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi wanted to settle the question of the succession of Kylian Mbappé, at the end of the contract and approached at Real Madrid next summer.

The Parisian management had considered recruiting Ansu Fati free, taking advantage of the fact that the player’s entourage is contesting in court the option of two years included in his initial contract with Barcelona. But all this was not enough to change the opinion of the young protégé of Ronald Koeman, whose priority was to extend with his training club. In addition, Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, believes that there is no better club for him than FC Barcelona. After Neymar and Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain will therefore not have Ansu Fati whose release clause is now set at one billion euros.