After the surprise payment of Evergrande, L’Oréal restores the shine to the Cac 40, Market news

The Paris Bourse settles in the green, boosted by the luxury sector with the good quarterly performance of L’Oréal. More generally, stocks sensitive to the Chinese economy and major cyclicals welcome the information evoking the payment by the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande of interest on a bond. This allays fears of a contagion of the group’s setbacks to the entire sector.

At 9.45 am, the Cac 40 gained 0.83% to 6,741.51 points in a business volume of 415 million euros.

Evergrande avoids the fault

Asian markets rose on Thursday as real estate giant Evergrande made an interest payment of $ 83.5 million on a bond due October 23, reports the Chinese daily Securities Times. The group should thus avoid default of payment as the 30-day grace period ends this weekend. The stock recovered 4.6% after falling 12.5% ​​on Thursday, the day it resumed trading. The Chinese CSI closed 0.6% higher. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 0.4%, while the Hong Kong-listed Mainland Developers Index climbed 3.3%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended Thursday’s session on a new record, a day after that recorded by the Dow Jones, while the Nasdaq Composite benefited from the good performance of technology stocks. Investor attention was focused on corporate posts throughout the week, and “techs” led the charge, said Kyle Rodda, analyst at IG Australia. ” There is a dynamic [dans le secteur], It’s that simple He adds.

In the bond market, the yield on the US 10-year bond remains high at 1.6803% this morning, with a view to a 5-month peak at 1.7050% hit overnight. The drop in weekly jobless claims to a 19-month low points to tensions in the labor market, reinforcing expectations of an upcoming reduction in Fed asset purchases. Some are even starting to consider rate hikes to counter price pressures as inflation expectations hit nearly 10-year highs. Jerome Powell is due to take part in a discussion on monetary policy this Friday.





Radiant health for luxury

LVMH earns 1.9%, Hermes 1.8% and Kering 0.5% after posting their turnover this week. L’Oreal, who joined them last night ahead of 6.1%. The cosmetics giant posted revenue of nearly 8 billion euros in the third quarter, up 13.1% year-on-year and nearly 15% compared to the same period of 2019, confirming the rebound in sales since the start of the year. Over the period from July to September, the sales of the group that owns the Lancôme, L’Oréal Paris, Garnier and Maybelline brands reached 7.99 billion euros, against 7.04 billion euros a year earlier.

Also exposed to China, Remy Cointreau rises by 1.4%. The group expects a sharp increase in its annual turnover after a better than expected second quarter. Its competitor Pernod Ricard gains 0.7% after setting a new record. Jefferies raised its target price from 225 to 230 euros. Citi, Berenberg and Bernstein also improved their target prices on the title of the spirits group.

Vivendi wins 2.7%. The media group, which split last month from Universal Music Group after its IPO, reported a revenue increase of more than 10% in the third quarter, thanks in particular to its Canal + pay-TV activity. Turnover amounted to 2.48 billion euros. The analyst consensus Visible Alpha provided by Jefferies was $ 2.26 billion.

Renault yields 0.8%. The automaker is maintaining its 2021 targets for margin and cash flow recovery, with cost cuts and price increases to help offset a much heavier-than-expected impact of chip shortages. The group, which now estimates that it has lost the production of 390,000 vehicles due to supply difficulties in semiconductors, and whose losses could reach 500,000 vehicles over the year, confirms targeting an operating margin of around 2, 8% over the year, compared to -0.8% over the whole of 2020.

Liquid air takes 0.6%. The industrial gas specialist has confirmed its objectives for 2021, after recording a sharp increase in its turnover in the third quarter. ” The third quarter confirms the continued growth in sales observed in the first half of the year », Indicates the CEO, Benoît Potier, in a press release.

Ipsos 4.4% advance. The opinion survey specialist has raised its annual activity forecast in order to take into account the increase in its order book, which grew at 10.8% at the end of September against 9.8% at the end June.



