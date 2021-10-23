Alec Baldwin: actor breaks silence after killing woman on set

It’s a real drama that took place on the set of a movie with Alec Baldwin. The famous actor accidentally killed the director of photography, Thursday, October 21, 2021. The next day, he came out of the silence and assured that he was heartbroken.

This is the drama that made the headlines on Friday October 22, 2021. The day before, on the set of the film Rust, in New Mexico, with Alec Baldwin, a tragedy occurred which left one dead and one seriously injured. While shooting a scene with a gun, the comedian accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins, the film’s director of photography, Thursday October 21, 2021. Devastated, Alec baldwin came out of the silence, on his Twitter account, the next day. He shared his great sadness and despair as he thought the gun was not loaded. “There are no words to express my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague.“, wrote the husband of Hilaria.

In order to shed light on this drama, he also assured that he was collaborating with the police. A few minutes later, still on his Twitter account, he clarified that he was “in contact with“the husband of her late colleague, to accompany him in his mourning.”I offer my support to him and his family. “”My heart is broken for her husband, their son and all who knew and loved Halyna“, concluded Alec Baldwin probably very moved.

The shooting conditions of the film in which Alec Baldwin played questioned

Since the announcement of this drama, The Los Angeles Times revealed the many criticisms leveled against the filming conditions. “There were no security meetings. There was no guarantee it wouldn’t happen again“, assured a member of the staff about the incident which preceded the tragedy.”All they wanted was to hurry, hurry, hurry“, also indicated the source, questioning the production.

