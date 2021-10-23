Alec Baldwin: his first words after the accidental death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of a western

the essential

Comedian Alec Baldwin, who accidentally killed the director of photography for his next film, says he’s “devastated”. The actor is not currently the subject of any prosecution, but claims to cooperate “closely” with the police force to understand what happened.

A few hours after having killed, probably by accident, the director of photography of his next film in the United States, Thursday, October 21, the actor Alec Baldwin reacted officially for the first time.

In a Twitter post he wrote: “Words fail me to express my amazement and sadness after the tragic accident which killed Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague.” The actor assures that he will “fully cooperate with the police investigation.”

The actor adds that he is in contact with the husband of his victim. “I am in touch with her husband. I offer my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son and all those who knew and loved Halyna.”





Halyna Hutchins, 42, was evacuated by helicopter on Thursday to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medics. The director of “Rust”, Joel Souza, 48, injured by a gun, was admitted to hospital before being able to leave it a few hours later.

The drama occurred during the filming of “Rust,” a western starring Alec Baldwin. He is also the co-producer of the film. According to the Hollywood Reporter, quoting a production spokesperson, it is an “accident” involving a prop to be blank loaded. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Services also said the drama appeared to be related to a weapon serving as a prop on set.

The actor was left free pending the outcome of the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. No prosecution has been initiated at this stage.