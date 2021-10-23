Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot: security challenged, tensions before the tragedy … new elements

The investigation has been ongoing since the death of Halyna Hutchins, 42, killed by Alec Baldwin on October 21, 2021 on the set of the film. Rust. While the actor believed he had an unloaded gun in his hands, he accidentally shot the cinematographer and seriously injured 48-year-old director Joel Souza.

According to Los Angeles Times, the investigation revealed strong tensions within the film crew. Several cameramen, half a dozen, are said to have resigned because of their very difficult working conditions. “The cameramen and their assistants were frustrated with the working conditions on the low budget film, including complaining about the long hours worked and the difficulty in receiving their wages.“specifies the American media which interviewed members of the team of the feature film co-produced by Alec Baldwin.





“Accidental” shots

“We reported everything: the absence of payment for three weeks, the withdrawal from our hotels when we had requested it in our contracts, the lack of Covid security and, to top it all, the poor security of the firearms!“, allegedly complained a member of the team on social networks according to Deadline. Another very strange revelation, “accidental shots“allegedly took place in the weeks leading up to the accident and safety criteria appeared not to be met on set.”There was a serious lack of harm reduction meetings“thus entrusted a source to Los Angeles Time.

Faced with these inconsistencies, the production company of the film Rust, Movie Productions LLC, opened an investigation to determine with precision the various responsibilities of each in this accident. Despite everything trying to defend herself, she indicated that she had not received “no official complaints regarding the safety of weapons or accessories on the set“but also that the safety of the actors and the team was”the top priority of Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company. “

In shock, Alec Baldwin shared his feelings on Twitter after the tragic accident.