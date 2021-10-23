already a victim of its success on pre-orders





GOOGLE PIXEL. The Pixel 6 Pro is already out of stock just a few hours after the launch of preorders. Google’s new phones already seem to be a hit. Find out where to buy yours at the best price.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 22 octobre à 12h10] Barely announced and already very popular, the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are in pre-order pending their official release. These smartphones from the tech giant have this year a brand new homemade chip and an atypical design with their rather imposing photo block. Although the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have not yet been officially released, it is already possible to pre-order them from certain merchants such as Fnac.

The Pixel 6 Pro, however, appears to be out of stock already. We will therefore have to wait for any replenishment or arrival in physical stores to hope to get their hands on it. The official Google store has also set up a queue system for the more impatient.

Apart from the official store of the firm, only Fnac has opened pre-orders on the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The brand offers the base price on the different models offered. There are, however, several nice pre-order bonuses if you reserve your copy before its official release. For any pre-order of a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro before October 27 (11:59 p.m.), you will have:

A Bose 700 headset with an initial value of € 399.99 offered.

A 4-month Deezer Premium or Family subscription.

One month subscription to the BrutX original films and series platform.

Other merchants are expected to appear soon as well. The announcement of the new Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is still recent, and product sheets for these new devices may not yet be available immediately. Note that the delivery times for both products are short and that you will have your new smartphone on the day of its official release, Thursday, October 28 if it is available.

Several stockouts are already starting to appear on the new Google smartphone, including the Pixel 6 Pro. Note, however, that some specialty stores still have availability on these new products, including Boulanger and Darty. The latter notably offers the same pre-order bonuses as for Fnac.

The Google Pixel 6 stands out very clearly from the rest of the competition with its atypical design. If the front of the smartphone remains fairly classic, we will immediately notice the massive block at the back which “splits” the phone into two distinct parts (and of different colors). We find in particular a main photo sensor of 50 Mpx and an ultra-wide angle of 12 Mpx. These are arranged on a fairly massive block, but which will allow the smartphone to hold well on a flat surface as well as in the hand. If the photo has long been the strong point of Pixel phones, we will have to wait for the arrival of the first tests to confirm this quality again on the next versions. The front camera of the Pixel 6 is, for its part, equipped with 8 Mpx.

© Google

Regarding power, Google has unveiled its first homemade chip. This processor, called “Google Tensor”, was specially created for the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones after 4 years of research and development. It is particularly specialized in artificial intelligence, generally very developed for the automated retouching of photos on Google smartphones. The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are also compatible with 5G communication networks.





Regarding RAM, theThe Google Pixel 6 has 8 GB of RAM, while the Pixel 6 Pro comes with 12 GB. You should therefore have enough to run all of your favorite games and applications efficiently. Regarding storage capacity, both smartphones are equipped with 128 GB so that you can accommodate your files, photos, videos and applications.

Google is once again eagerly awaited on the autonomy of the next Google Pixel 6. Its predecessor, the Pixel 5, was exemplary on this point with a 4614 mAh battery which allowed to last for one or two full days depending of your use. THEThe Pixel 6 is equipped with a 4614 mAh battery. It remains to be seen whether the smartphone and its internal software will be able to manage the battery life well.

Regarding the screen, The Pixel 6 has a 20: 9 aspect ratio of 6.4 “with OLED FHD + display with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. Note that both versions of the device can adjust their rates automatically depending on your applications in order to save your battery.

What are the specifications of the Google Pixel 6 Pro?

The Google Pixel 6 Pro looks pretty similar at first glance. However, it differs from its counterpart on a few small points in terms of design and capabilities:

The photo block on the back of the Google Pixel 6 Pro leaves a little more space on the top edge of the smartphone.

A third photo sensor is integrated into the back of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. It is used in particular for telephoto up to x4 with 48 Mpx.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro’s battery is larger than its younger sibling, with a capacity of 5,003 mAh.

The screen of the Google Pixel 6 Pro will be a bit larger than that of the basic version, with a 6.7 “panel with curved edges and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

The Google Pixel Pro’s front camera is also above its younger sibling. It has 11.1 Mpx.

Data sheet of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Characteristics Google pixel 6 Google Pixel 6 Pro Screen 6.4 “OLED FHD + 6.7 “OLED QHD + Refresh rate 90 Hz adaptive 120 Hz adaptive Processor Google Tensor Google Tensor RAM 8 GB 12 GB Basic storage space 128 GB 128 GB Rear camera 50MP wide-angle sensor / 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens 50 Mpx wide-angle sensor / 12 Mpx ultra-wide-angle lens / 48 Mpx telephoto sensor Front camera 8 MP sensor 12 Mpx sensor Video Video recordings up to 4K / 30 and 60 FPS Video recordings up to 4K / 30 and 60 FPS Drums 4614 mAh 5003 mAh Fast charge Yes, up to 50% charge in 30 min Yes, up to 50% charge in 30 min Network Compatible with 5G networks Compatible with 5G networks Resistors Water and dust resistant, IP68 certification Water and dust resistant, IP68 certification Dimensions Height 158.6 x width 74.8 x

depth 8.9 (mm) Height 163.9 x width 75.9 x depth

8.9 (mm) Weight 207 g 210 g

The Google Pixel 6 and its pro version were unveiled publicly at the beginning of August 2021. However, the latter did not have a specific release date apart from a wave “available this fall”. It was not until a dedicated conference that the firm finally announced that The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be available from Thursday, October 28, 2021. Pre-orders were however launched on Wednesday, October 19.

Several stockouts are starting to appear on certain models in the Google Pixel 6 range. Unfortunately, this could lead to extended delivery times. Do not hesitate to inquire directly on the specialized sites for these.

For several months, many fans of the brand worried about upcoming prices for the next Pixels. An official at Google had in particular ignited the community by specifying that the firm would certainly arrive on the ground of high-end competitors such as Apple and Samsung. If many users feared prices above 1000 €, this is ultimately not the case:

The Pixel 6 is marketed from 649 €.

The Pixel 6 Pro is marketed from € 899.

Note that the purchase of a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro also allows you to benefit from 3 months of subscription offered to YouTube Premium. The company also has nice pre-order bonuses with a Bose 700 headset with an initial value of € 399.99 offered.

This is data that interests many users. Google smartphones are not among the biggest specimens on the market, but they are still impressive for some. According to the manufacturer’s official information, here are the dimensions of the two Pixel devices: