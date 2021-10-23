also for AAH beneficiaries

A bonus of 100 € to compensate for the increase in fuels is announced for people earning less than 2000 € net per month. It also concerns AAH beneficiaries, even if they do not have a car and regardless of their spouse’s income.

No reduction in fuels or taxes. Jean Castex announced on October 21, 2021 the payment of compensation “100 euros for French people who earn less than 2000 euros net »Per month, per person and before withholding tax. So if two people in the same tax household each earn a little less than 2,000 euros, they will receive two bonuses. The assistance will be granted on an individual basis, regardless of the spouse’s income. It does not matter whether or not they have a vehicle since this boost compensates for the soaring prices of all energies.

Who is concerned ?

• The employees

• Civil servants

• The self-employed (including farmers, artisans, traders, etc.) who earned less than 30,000 euros in 2020

• Retirees who receive a pension of less than 1,943 euros per month

• Job seekers actively seeking

• Beneficiaries of RSA

• Beneficiaries of the disabled adult allowance

• The trainees

• Scholarship or fiscally independent students





Paid between December and February

This premium will not be taken into account in calculating the tax. It will be paid in one go automatically, from mid-December by employers to employees in the private sector (the cost will be offset by a reduction in employer contributions), the unemployed and the self-employed. Civil servants will receive the payment in January, and retirees will receive their February pension. The government has not specified, for the moment, the payment date for beneficiaries of social minima. The people concerned do not have to take any action.

38 million French people affected

Thus, with 38 million French people concerned, this “gesture” amounts to 3.8 billion euros. The Prime Minister called this measure “Middle class indemnity”. It comes in addition to the “energy check” awarded to the 6 million most modest French people, which, adds the government, will also be exceptionally revalued by 100 euros in December. In addition, Jean Castex announces the freezing of the price of gas until the end of 2022 and not only until the summer of 2022, this time for all.

The reactions are not all unanimous. For the UFC-Que Choisir, an association for the defense of consumers, this measure “Is not immediate” and not “ does not take into account actual expenditure ”.