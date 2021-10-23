Altercation between Davis and Howard, defeat: Nothing is going with the Lakers; awakening of the Nets, Nuggets and Knicks connect

It’s barding in Los Angeles. Second game of the season, and second loss for the Lakers, dominated in their room at the Staples Center by Phoenix, on the night of Friday to Saturday (French time). LeBron James (25 points) and his band lost only ten points (105-115), but the case seemed heard at the end of the 3rd quarter (67-94).

The trio of the Suns Paul-Booker-Bridges did strong (more than 20 for each of its members), supported by an Ayton who swallowed 15 rebounds, while on the side of the Purple and Gold, the tension rose during the match, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard having an altercation on the bench. The Lakers are therefore 0-2, their opponents Arizona at 1-1.

16-1: what a finish for the Nets

No second loss, however, for the Brooklyn Nets. With 29 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists, KD could not be more decisive in allowing them to open their victory counter, after the inaugural defeat on Tuesday at the defending champions Bucks. They won in Philadelphia this Friday, 109-114.

But if his final free throws helped keep the gap, it was veteran LaMarcus Aldridge who made the difference off the bench, scoring 9 of his 23 in the last five minutes, during which Brooklyn inflicted a fatal. 16-1 at Philly. His dunk with the fault as a bonus, 48 ​​seconds from time, on a superb offering from James Harden (20 pts, 8 assists, 7 rebounds) placed his team in front of the score.

“We played with more rhythm in the last quarter. We were more aggressive defensively. We are making progress on both sides of the floor. Even led in the beginning, we fought and kinda hit a corner“, congratulated Durant.

Opposite, Joel Embiid not always at ease, did what he could (19 pts, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks), Tobias Harris and Seth Curry were up to it with 23 points each, in the absence of Ben Simmons, in conflict with his leaders and who said to himself “mentally unfit“to replay with the team. On the Nets side, Kyrie Irving was also absent, sidelined from the group until he is vaccinated against Covid-19.





The Knicks reap

Convincing winner with the Clippers on Wednesday, Denver confirmed his good dispositions at the expense of San Antonio (102-96), once again relying on his ubiquitous MVP Nikola Jokic (32 pts, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 interceptions, 2 counters).

The Knicks, winners of Boston 48 hours earlier after double overtime, won a second win in an easier row in Orlando (96-121), where Frenchman Evan Fournier played for seven seasons. For his return to the Magic, he scored 18 points, in the wake of Julius Randle still as complete (21 pts, 10 rebounds, 7 assists).

It is a convincing start to the season for the Knicks, who have been reborn since last season when they reached the play-offs to everyone’s surprise.

Outdated celtics

Five other teams notched a second success in as many matches. Washington, deprived of Bradley Beal (hip) relied on Spencer Dinwiddie (34 points) to defeat Indiana (135-134) after extra time. Davis Bertans scored the three-point winning shot, 34.4 seconds from the buzzer.

Chicago, with Lonzo Ball author of a triple-double (17 pts, 10 assists, 10 rebounds) and Zach LaVine (32 pts), defeated New Orleans (128-112). Charlotte won (112-123) in Cleveland with 30 points from Miles Bridges.

Surprised by the Wizards for their debut at home, Toronto recovered in Boston, correcting (83-115) the Celtics passed completely through, thanks in particular to rookie Scottie Barnes (25 pts, 13 rebounds). Houston beat OKC 124-91, Utah gleaned its second success in two games, in Sacramento (101-110), with a Rudy Gobert in double-double (17 pts, 20 rebounds).

