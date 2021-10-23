Amazon would total 1.4 million subscribers to its Ligue 1 offer

Holder of 80% of the rights to Ligue 1, the remaining 20% ​​being held by Canal +, Amazon has made a resounding entry into the French football market. However, since the resumption of the championship matches on August 6, the e-commerce juggernaut has never communicated figures on the number of subscribers to its new offer. Conducted by NPA Conseil and Harris Interactive, a study would, however, provide the beginning of an answer according to information published this Friday by Le Figaro. Carried out from October 1 to 8, around a panel of more than 3,700 French people questioned, this survey would have estimated at nearly 5%, the proportion of French households who are today customers of the Prime Video Ligue 1 service. final, approximately 1.4 million subscribers.





To detail this figure more precisely. A quarter of them, or around 360,000 households, are new customers who therefore pay between 17 and 19 euros per month but “For the remaining three quarters, these are users who were already subscribed to Amazon Prime and who have activated the Ligue 1 Pass at 13 euros”, said Philippe Bailly, president of NPA Conseil. Note that last season, at the same time, Mediapro had announced 600,000 subscribers (400,000 according to L’Equipe) for its channel Telefoot. Therefore, if Amazon totals, in fact, 1.4M subscribers, this would be a very good result. If the Clasico between OM and PSG should also be followed by a good number of viewers, the study nevertheless reveals that piracy remains “The first winner of the situation”.