Amir confides in his malformation which makes him deaf in one ear

DISABILITY – Singer Amir can’t hear with one ear. This is what he revealed this Thursday, October 21 to the magazine Leisure TV. The old dentist, passed by The Voice to become a successful singer, has a birth defect that affects his hearing in his right ear.

“Since I was born, and even today, I only hear from one ear, the left ear. I am not sure that today’s medical technology can correct this deficiency. I’m not even sure I would like anything anyway, ”the singer confides to Leisure TV.





Despite this handicap, Amir explains that he never suffered from his difference. Especially since he underwent cosmetic surgery at the age of 16, in order to make his failing ear “look normal”. “But I have never experienced this difference as a handicap. I owe it to the mother. She knew how to remove from my head any possibility of it being, ”he told the weekly.

A handicap that did not hold back his dreams

His deafness did not prevent him from pursuing a career in music either. Amir tells Leisure TV not knowing the sound in stereo, “but it’s not that difficult to manage”. “I just pay attention to noisy places and take care to preserve my operational ear, my most precious working tool,” he concludes.

The singer will be back in November with a new album, a reissue of Resources, embellished with seven new titles. Viewers will also be able to discover it on France 2, in the Jura, for the show Our unknown lands, alongside Raphaël de Casabianca. Without counting his book A beautiful story of Amir which will be released on October 28.

