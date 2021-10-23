an action of the ultras to be expected against Metz?

Zapping Goal! Football club RC Lens: the most expensive blood and gold transfers

Five weeks after the derby, the public will return to Bollaert on the occasion of the reception of FC Metz. And it could be that the ultra blood and gold are talking about them because, as explained by La Voix du Nord this Saturday, they have not digested the sanctions of the LFP as of the club against them following their invasion of the field at half-time of the match against Lille to go into battle with the visitor parking lot.

“Some of the supporters’ groups in the Marek stand have come up against the club management and the stadium commercial bans it has issued against those who had invaded the pitch at half-time in the derby, we can read. Lens. does not communicate by their number but, according to our information, 116 have already been identified, including 42 also summoned before the Criminal Court of Béthune. without, however, penalizing the athlete. ” Which would be the smartest way to protest …

