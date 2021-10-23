an exceptional bonus paid to agents in December

The agents of the General Directorate of Public Finances will thus be rewarded for their “commitment”.

The agents of the General Directorate of Public Finances (DGFiP), affected in recent years by reorganizations, will receive in December an exceptional allowance rewarding their “commitment” during the health crisis, announced Friday the Ministry of the Economy.

“Thanks to the transformation ambitions provided for in its 2020-2022 objectives and resources contract, the DGFiP has freed up financial leeway that it can reuse”, explains Bercy.

“She wished to guide them for the benefit of the agents who were fully mobilized within the framework of the implementation of public policies during these last months”, adds the ministry.

Within the framework of an agreement signed, once is not customary, by the trade unions representative of the DGFiP (Solidaires, CGT, FO and CFDT / CFTC), civil servants and contractual agents will receive in particular an “exceptional indemnity and not renewable ”of 120 euros for category A staff, 170 euros for B and 250 euros for C.

Category A + agents will obtain career facilitation through "promotion measures".





“A first step forward”

This compensation effort for agents represents approximately 16 million euros. The unions also have a commitment that similar negotiations will be reopened for 2022.

Finally, a fund endowed with 10 million euros will be created to improve “the working environment for agents”, specifies Bercy.

“This is not a great victory, but it is a first step forward in a difficult context of purchasing power”, welcomes Anne Guyot Welke, general secretary of Solidaires Finances Publiques (1er union). “Some savings were made during the crisis, and they wanted to put it back. It is nevertheless insufficient with regard to the liabilities that we drag in the public service ”.

The union official underlines that the successive reorganizations within the DGFiP, which had more than 97,000 agents in 2020, have caused 30,000 job cuts since 2008. The ministry recalls for its part that 5,000 positions were to disappear between 2020 and 2022. .

“The DGFiP is in fact pursuing its modernization objectives and accelerating its digital transformation for the benefit of agents, users and partners”, explains Bercy in its press release.

The unions had denounced the announced “breakage” of an administration that intends to reorganize its services, lighten its network and close treasuries.