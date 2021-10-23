An offer from a brand of viagra to be a shirt sponsor of Barça / Spain / FC Barcelona / SOFOOT.com

Joan Laporta is very tough in business.

As president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta was to moderate the assembly of the members of the board of directors this Saturday. Perhaps to make these long hours less boring, the Catalan took pleasure in answering a few questions. In particular when asked about a potential naming Camp Nou, he explained not wanting to lower his pants under any condition: “We don’t sell the name, we value them with ethical and democratic principles. I am a purist. ”



“Quan parlàvem esponsoritzar la samarreta per primera vegada vam hold an offer of Viagra” ✍ https://t.co/YYEivR17dM: @ esport3 https://t.co/nCFyBKJxOA pic.twitter.com/L19yO0LpNe

– Esport3 (@ esport3) October 23, 2021

The proof with an original proposal rejected a few years ago, when Barça was looking for the first time to wear a sponsor on his jersey: “During my previous term as president, I received sponsorship offers from bookmakers or Viagra brands, and we ended up with Unicef. ”

Guardiola’s Barça was already horny enough like that.

EG